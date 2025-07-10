403
Spanish PM states EU is failing to stop genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accused Israel of carrying out genocide in Palestine and criticized the European Union for not taking stronger action to stop it.
“No one that tramples on the EU’s founding principles – or that uses hunger and war to annihilate a legitimate state – can be a partner of the European Union,” he said while addressing lawmakers in the Spanish parliament on Wednesday.
Sanchez directly condemned the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that its actions will be remembered “as one of the darkest episodes of the 21st century.”
He highlighted the suffering of Palestinian civilians, saying, “The horrifying images of children searching for their families under rubble, or dying of hunger in tents, should not only move us and shame us – they should compel the international community, and Europe in particular, to act.”
Sanchez noted that back in February 2024, Spain and Ireland urged the EU to review Israel’s adherence to the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which conditions cooperation on respect for human rights. He emphasized the need for persistent effort to get that process underway: “We had to push hard for that analysis to be carried out,” he added.
According to Sanchez, the EU’s special representative shared the findings with foreign ministers on June 23, concluding there were “more than sufficient indications” that Israel had breached Article 2 of the agreement.
Despite the report’s findings, no action has been taken by the EU so far. Sanchez made clear that Spain is now advocating for the immediate suspension of the agreement.
