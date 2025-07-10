403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Commits to Deepening Ties with Türkiye
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his nation’s "unwavering" dedication on Wednesday to enhancing collaboration with Türkiye across various sectors, such as commerce, investment, technological advancement, and defense, according to an official statement released by his office.
In a discussion held in Islamabad with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Sharif emphasized the deep-rooted brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye, highlighting their enduring bond based on common heritage, cultural affinity, and mutual esteem.
Prime Minister Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, along with other high-ranking officials, as mentioned in the statement issued by the prime minister’s office.
The prime minister also conveyed his satisfaction regarding the "positive" direction of the bilateral relationship.
He recalled his recent meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the year, including their latest interaction on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit, and reiterated Islamabad's "firm" intention to evolve the Pakistan-Türkiye relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance in the future.
Applauding the holding of the Joint Commission meeting, jointly chaired by Dar and Fidan, Sharif voiced optimism that the growing ties between both countries would gather further pace, contributing to enhanced cooperation across a range of areas.
In a discussion held in Islamabad with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Sharif emphasized the deep-rooted brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye, highlighting their enduring bond based on common heritage, cultural affinity, and mutual esteem.
Prime Minister Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, along with other high-ranking officials, as mentioned in the statement issued by the prime minister’s office.
The prime minister also conveyed his satisfaction regarding the "positive" direction of the bilateral relationship.
He recalled his recent meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the year, including their latest interaction on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit, and reiterated Islamabad's "firm" intention to evolve the Pakistan-Türkiye relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance in the future.
Applauding the holding of the Joint Commission meeting, jointly chaired by Dar and Fidan, Sharif voiced optimism that the growing ties between both countries would gather further pace, contributing to enhanced cooperation across a range of areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment