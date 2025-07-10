Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Commits to Deepening Ties with Türkiye

2025-07-10 04:38:31
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his nation’s "unwavering" dedication on Wednesday to enhancing collaboration with Türkiye across various sectors, such as commerce, investment, technological advancement, and defense, according to an official statement released by his office.

In a discussion held in Islamabad with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Sharif emphasized the deep-rooted brotherhood between Pakistan and Türkiye, highlighting their enduring bond based on common heritage, cultural affinity, and mutual esteem.

Prime Minister Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, along with other high-ranking officials, as mentioned in the statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

The prime minister also conveyed his satisfaction regarding the "positive" direction of the bilateral relationship.

He recalled his recent meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the year, including their latest interaction on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit, and reiterated Islamabad's "firm" intention to evolve the Pakistan-Türkiye relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance in the future.

Applauding the holding of the Joint Commission meeting, jointly chaired by Dar and Fidan, Sharif voiced optimism that the growing ties between both countries would gather further pace, contributing to enhanced cooperation across a range of areas.

