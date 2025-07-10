403
Wild Wadi Waterpark™ introduces Saturday Night Splash, your new weekend obsession
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 07 July 2025: This summer, the coolest party in town is making waves at Wild Wadi Waterpark™, set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Burj Al Arab! Running every Saturday until the end of August, Saturday Night Splash is taking over the evenings with extended hours until 10:00pm and an unforgettable after-dark vibe.
Guests can enjoy full access to 30 thrilling rides and attractions, including the adrenaline-pumping Tantrum Alley and the largest wave pool in the Middle East, Breaker’s Bay, where waves roll in five different configurations. Prefer to take it easy? Float your way through the night on Juha’s Journey, the park’s relaxing lazy river.
As the sun sets, the party kicks off! DJ beats fill the air, lights bounce off the waves, water drummers set the rhythm, and dancers bring the energy all night. It’s the perfect way to level up Saturday nights, with tickets starting from just AED 179 per person. No extra cost, just extra fun!
