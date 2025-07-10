Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Study reveals the '15 Most Instagrammable Locations' in RAK


2025-07-10 04:31:38
(MENAFNEditorial) A new study from Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has revealed the 15 Most Instagrammable Places in RAK.

The study, based on 2025 social data, analysed scenic locations on social media (taking into account Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok posts), to find which locations are the most popular to share to social media.

Key findings:
• As well as being named the No.1 Most Instagrammable Place in RAK, Al Marjan Island is also the most ‘seen’ geolocation on social media, with a whopping 18.8 million reach for the hashtag #almarjanisland

• Jebel Jais earned the most hashtags per location, with a whopping 85,800 hashtags.

• Banan Beach, Anantara Mina al Arab, Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach, and Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert have grown their online presence, thanks to their one-of-a-kind hotel designs.

• Cultural sites like Dhayah Fort and Suwaidi Pearl Farm have also gained popularity on social media, with raw Reach scores of over 1.1 million and 101,000, respectively

Methodology:
• Hashtag score: Higher scores mean the more hashtags per location

• Mention score: Higher scores mean the location has been mentioned more times across Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest

• Reach score: Higher scores mean more people have seen the geotagged location on Instagram

• Interaction score: Higher scores mean there have been more interactions (likes, comments) on a post about this place on both TikTok and Instagram

• Total Score: Summation of all the factors to gauge overall social media popularity

