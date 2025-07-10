Beijing Review: Bound By A Shared Vision

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An ancient Chinese saying offers a fitting description of the framework: "A partnership forged with the right approach defies geographical distance; it is thicker than glue and stronger than metal and stone." It comes from the Qiaozi, a collection of essays on statecraft, ethics and social relations written by the prominent Chinese scholar and official Qiao Zhou during the Three Kingdoms period (220-280).

The sentence highlights that when partnerships are built on the right principles, even great distances cannot keep people apart. Such bonds are more adhesive than glue and more enduring than metal and stone.

On September 4, 2017, at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian Province in southeast China, President Xi Jinping quoted the classic line in his speech. He called on the BRICS countries-then consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa-to uphold the spirit of solidarity and cooperation. He urged them to deepen their partnership in all respects and set sail toward a brighter future.

Following the first meeting of foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) in 2006, the start of cooperation among member countries, the inaugural BRIC Summit took place in June 2009. In April 2011, at the BRICS Summit in Sanya, China's southernmost island province of Hainan, South Africa made its formal debut as a member of the BRICS family. In September 2017, the BRICS Summit in Xiamen outlined the BRICS Plus framework, paving the way for the group to include more partners.

As of June this year, the original four-member group had expanded into a group comprising 11 members and 10 partner countries. BRICS has become a constructive force on the global stage, promoting economic growth, enhancing governance and advancing greater democracy in international relations.

Both a builder of and contributor to BRICS, China has injected positive, stable and constructive energy into the world through the mechanism.

In September 2024, China and Brazil, in collaboration with other Global South countries, initiated a group of Friends for Peace to address the Ukraine crisis, amplifying the voice for peace.

The China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Cooperation Center fosters an innovative BRICS network and high-quality development. China is also leveraging its strengths in electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products to advance green cooperation with other BRICS countries and contribute to global sustainable development.

With a consistent commitment to openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, China is driving the platform toward high-quality growth.

In today's complex global landscape, BRICS countries must stand in solidarity, embrace openness and inclusiveness and work toward mutual benefit. Together, they can contribute strength to building a more equal, multipolar world and a globalization that is inclusive and benefits all.

