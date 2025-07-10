403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Signature Global Share Price Likely to Reach Rs. 1,780, Says Axis Securities
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Brokerage firm Axis Securities has recommended buying shares of Signature Global (India) Ltd, setting a target price of Rs. 1,780, which is 43% upside from the current market price. As of market closing on July 09, 2025, the stock was trading at Rs. 1247.35 per share.
As per Axis Securities report Signature Global has emerged as the fifth-largest listed real-estate player, reporting a 58% CAGR in pre-sales over FY22-25, on its diversified segment-mix and micro-market presence.
Emerging as one of the top brands in the NCR
Between its three main markets—Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Sohna Road—Signature Global has around 25 million square feet of upcoming projects. Axis Securities expects the company’s pre-sales to grow at 19% CAGR between FY25 and FY28.
With pre-sales of over Rs. 100 billion, Signature Global has become one of the top five brands in NCR and among the top three in Gurugram. Its market share in NCR grew three times to 6%, and in Gurugram, it more than doubled to 9% in FY25.
Signature Global currently focuses on units priced up to Rs. 40 million (less than 2,500 sq. ft.), which make up about 60% of the housing demand in Gurugram. The company is the largest player in this segment, with around 20% market share.
Cashflows to Grow Steadily; Profits to Stay Strong
Axis Securities believes that as the company progresses with its projects, its collections will rise.
The brokerage expects the company to achieve 38% CAGR in both collections and operating cash flow (OCF). It also expects the surplus cash will be sufficient to fund the growth investments.
Post-tax operating cash flow (OCF) margins are expected to stay healthy at around 37%, mainly due to the lower cost of land, which is about 10-15% of revenue.
As per Axis Securities report Signature Global has emerged as the fifth-largest listed real-estate player, reporting a 58% CAGR in pre-sales over FY22-25, on its diversified segment-mix and micro-market presence.
Emerging as one of the top brands in the NCR
Between its three main markets—Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Sohna Road—Signature Global has around 25 million square feet of upcoming projects. Axis Securities expects the company’s pre-sales to grow at 19% CAGR between FY25 and FY28.
With pre-sales of over Rs. 100 billion, Signature Global has become one of the top five brands in NCR and among the top three in Gurugram. Its market share in NCR grew three times to 6%, and in Gurugram, it more than doubled to 9% in FY25.
Signature Global currently focuses on units priced up to Rs. 40 million (less than 2,500 sq. ft.), which make up about 60% of the housing demand in Gurugram. The company is the largest player in this segment, with around 20% market share.
Cashflows to Grow Steadily; Profits to Stay Strong
Axis Securities believes that as the company progresses with its projects, its collections will rise.
The brokerage expects the company to achieve 38% CAGR in both collections and operating cash flow (OCF). It also expects the surplus cash will be sufficient to fund the growth investments.
Post-tax operating cash flow (OCF) margins are expected to stay healthy at around 37%, mainly due to the lower cost of land, which is about 10-15% of revenue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment