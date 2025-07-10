403
South of Gurugram Registers 151% Surge in Property Prices; Infrastructure Growth Set to Drive Further Demand
(MENAFN- sloughpr) With its rising appeal among mid and premium homebuyers, South of Gurugram (Sohna) has quickly evolved into a thriving real estate hotspot, fuelled by robust infrastructure growth and enhanced connectivity. The area is now drawing strong interest from both homebuyers and investors.
Infrastructure advancements and stronger transport links are making South of Gurugram increasingly accessible. The six-lane, 21.65-km-long Sohna Elevated Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, KMP Expressway, and proposed metro line have all boosted its links to big cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) connects Sohna Road to NH-8 and the Dwarka Expressway, making it easier to travel from Sohna to Gurugram’s major commercial centres and residential areas.
According to 99acres, property prices along Sohna Road have surged by 151% over the past five years, more than doubling and underscoring the area's steady real estate growth. Properties in Sohna are now selling at an average of ₹15,600 per sq. ft., driven by improved connectivity, rapid infrastructure development, and rising demand from both homebuyers and investors.
As per a Square Yards report, major developers such as Signature Global, Central Park Group, Ashiana, and others are betting big on South of Gurugram, with plans to launch around 16,000 housing units in the area.
Sharing his views on growing real estate appeal of this location, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., “Sohna’s real estate market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by improving infrastructure, better connectivity, and rising demand from both homebuyers and investors. What makes this micro-market even more attractive is its strong growth potential, supported by planned developments, competitive pricing, and upcoming commercial hubs that are likely to boost both employment opportunities and housing demand further.”
Adding to Sohna’s appeal for homebuyers and investors are its quality healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and retail hubs. Hospitals like Medanta - The Medicity and Polaris Hospital offer easy access to medical care. The area also has well-known education institutes such as GD Goenka University and Apeejay Stya University. For shopping and entertainment, there are malls like Signature Global Infinity Mall and Omaxe Celebration Mall.
Under the Sohna Master Plan 2031, around 255 hectares along the Eastern Peripheral Road have been designated for commercial development, strengthening its investment potential. In addition, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has acquired 607 hectares of land along the KMP Expressway to develop an industrial model township, further boosting Sohna’s position as an emerging real estate and business hub.
