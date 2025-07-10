AI Meets Strategic Foresight: New Report Uses The Implications Wheel And Chatgpt To Explore Veteran Suicide Prevention

Positive Arc: Expanded Use of App-Based Interventions

A new report applies a unique blend of artificial intelligence and strategic foresight tools to map possible consequences and opportunities of veteran suicide.

- Joel BarkerMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new report released this week presents a bold and innovative approach to one of the most urgent public health challenges in the United States: veteran suicide.“Veteran Suicide – A 12-2-60 Implications Wheel Scouting Journey” applies a unique blend of artificial intelligence and strategic foresight tools to map possible future consequences of today's troubling trends in veteran mental health.Published as part of an ongoing“12-2-60 Scouting Journey” series based on Joel Barker's renowned Implications Wheel, this report uses ChatGPT, a large language model AI, to conduct a full-scale implications exploration. The result is a multi-layered analysis of the potential ripple effects-both positive and negative-of veteran suicide trends, allowing decision-makers, healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public to anticipate consequences and develop forward-thinking responses.“This is strategic thinking at the frontier,” said Jim Schreier, author of this report, and personally trained by Joel Barker, futurist and creator of the Implications Wheel. Before his passing in January of 2025, Barker commented:“We've spent decades using human diversity to understand the future. Now, with ChatGPT, we can add global breadth, speed, and perspective-a 'the Wisdom of the World' approach. The overlap between AI-generated arcs and those produced by trained facilitators is astonishing.”________________________________________A Critical Issue Demands a New ApproachThe report opens with a sobering summary (prompted by the ChatGPT“deep dive” feature): in 2022, over 6,400 U.S. veterans died by suicide, averaging more than 17 deaths per day. Veterans account for only about 7% of the U.S. adult population, yet they comprise more than 13% of national suicides. Younger veterans (ages 18–34) have the highest suicide rates, while older veterans (55+) account for the majority of suicide deaths. Notably, 70% of veteran suicides involve firearms-a significantly higher rate than the civilian population.The strategic foresight process began with a T.I.P.S. Tracking interrogation (Trends, Innovations, and Paradigm Shifts) based on current data and insights from sources including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, RAND Corporation, and the Office of Suicide Prevention.Emerging innovations include predictive analytics tools such as REACH VET, enhanced crisis line accessibility through the 988 Veterans Crisis Line, the COMPACT Act, which extends emergency mental health care, and community-based programs like the SSG Fox SPGP grants.At the same time, paradigm shifts are reshaping how the nation views suicide prevention-from reactive treatment to proactive care, from centralized institutions to distributed ecosystems, and from individual blame to shared responsibility.________________________________________From Data to Implications: AI Maps the FutureThe core of the report is a detailed analysis conducted using an Implications Wheel GPT. ChatGPT was prompted to generate:.12 first-order implications based on current trends.Two“arcs” of implications: one based on a positive outcome and one on a negative outcome.Thirty second- and third-order implications derived from each arc.Scoring of implications for desirability and likelihood, using a veteran-centered point of viewThe positive arc focused on expanded use of app-based mental health tools for veterans. Notable implications included increased engagement in therapy through flexible, asynchronous platforms; improved data-driven clinical interventions; and greater integration of peer mentors into digital support communities. These technologies were scored as both highly desirable and likely to occur, showing strong potential to reduce barriers to care and connect more veterans to life-saving support.The negative arc explored the unintended consequences of public messaging campaigns designed to reduce stigma. Alarmingly, some messages may inadvertently normalize suicide or cause desensitization among the public and veterans themselves. Other risks included false positives from behavioral alert systems, peer mentor misinformation, and campaign fatigue that leads to disengagement or emotional withdrawal. These effects, while often rooted in well-meaning initiatives, underscore the need for careful design, monitoring, and course correction.________________________________________Implications Scoring: Hope, Risk, and the Road AheadThe implications were scored using the Implications Wheel's structured methodology, which evaluates desirability and likelihood from a defined point of view-in this case, that of a veteran. Among the top opportunities were:.Increased therapy participation due to app-based tools.Lower entry barriers for those previously reluctant to seek help.Empowered peer mentorship and community-building.Real-time analysis that allows for early interventionAmong the most critical risks were:.Messaging that reinforces hopelessness by portraying suicide as an expected outcome.Public desensitization that leads to inaction.Oversaturation and lack of nuance in outreach campaigns.Untrained peer mentors who inadvertently cause harm“One of the strongest messages of this report is that good intentions aren't enough,” said Schreier, the report's creator.“Innovation and compassion must be matched with structure, oversight, and continuous adaptation.”A Model for Future AnalysisThis report is the latest in a series of“12- 2- 60 Scouting Journeys,” each exploring a different critical issue using AI-enhanced Strategic Exploration Tools. ChatGPT models-trained specifically on Joel Barker's frameworks-demonstrated not only the ability to generate valid first-, second-, and third-order implications, but also to emulate human-style facilitation, support scoring analysis, and offer interactive exercises for readers.The inclusion of a scoring exercise at the end invites stakeholders to choose a point of view (such as public health, technology, policy, or equity) and identify their top three opportunities and risks, encouraging deeper reflection and dialogue.This integration of artificial intelligence with strategic foresight tools opens a new chapter in planning, policymaking, and innovation. It demonstrates that by combining the creativity and compassion of human facilitators with the speed and scope of AI, society can develop more thoughtful and adaptive responses to complex, emotionally charged issues.Download the Full Report“Veteran Suicide – A 12-2-60 Implications Wheel Scouting Journey” is available now as a free download. It includes the implication arcs, scoring results, and instructions for participation. The report includes a guide for interpreting the included arc graphics.

