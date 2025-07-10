Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size To Reach $4.97 Billion To $12.59 Billion (2021-2031 ), Growing At 10.2% CAGR

Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia cold chain logistics market size garnered $4.97 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $12.59 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, and efficient cold chain logistics solutions. Indonesia cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in import-export of frozen goods or items in Indonesia.Get a Sample Report (134 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atCovid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown, which resulted in stringent restrictions on import & export activities for most of 2020 & few months of 2021.The pandemic led to disruptions in the cold chain logistics, due to which, the demand for frozen products was also hampered.Also, adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of cold chain logistics systems in Indonesia. Nevertheless, the market is expected to recover soon in the post-pandemic.The research provides detailed segmentation of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market based on business type , end-use industry, product, and technology. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here atBased on business type, the cold storage segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on end-use industry, the meat, fish, & sea food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Segments including fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish, & seafood, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others are also discussed in the report.Based on product, the refrigerators segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the air conditioning segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.Based on technology, EUTECTIC held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the air blown is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and Asia-Pacific.Leading market players of the Indonesia cold chain logistics market analyzed in the research include Dua Putera Perkasa Pratama, GAC, Kiat Ananda Group, Kuenhe + Nagel, Maersk, OOCL Logistics Limited, PT. MEGA INTERNATIONAL SEJAHTERA, SF Express, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Wahana Coldstorage Indonesia.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Request for Customization atKey Findings Of The StudyBy business type, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-use industry, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.On the basis of product, the air conditioning segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.According to technology, the air blown segment is projected to lead the Indonesia cold chain logistics market.

