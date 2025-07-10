Bihar Police Bans Make-Up For Women Cops On Duty
The directive, issued by the office of ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad, comes after videos and photos surfaced on social media showing women police personnel making reels while wearing jewellery and heavy make-up during duty hours.
The department has classified use of make-up and wearing the uniform in an improper way while on duty, as a violation.
Additionally, making reels and displaying weapons for social media posts, excessive use of Bluetooth devices for music or personal calls while on duty have also been listed as violations, citing that such activities distract personnel from their duties.
The directive extends to male officers and personnel too, requiring them to wear uniforms properly during duty hours.
The police headquarters has warned that violators would be identified, and disciplinary action would be taken against such personnel.
Copies of the directive have been dispatched to all SPs, SSPs, DIGs, and IG-level officers, instructing them to strictly enforce the order in their jurisdictions.
In case of non-compliance, the headquarters may seek explanations from officers on why the directive was not implemented effectively.
While Bihar Police has previously issued guidelines on dress codes, use of mobile phones, and video calls during duty, this is the first time a directive has explicitly banned make-up and jewellery for women personnel.
The move follows repeated instances where police personnel were seen making social media reels while in uniform, raising concerns about discipline and public perception.
“The idea is to maintain strict discipline within the department while ensuring personnel remain focussed on duty,” a senior police official said.
It remains to be seen how effectively the directive is implemented across Bihar, as the state police continue efforts to modernise the force while enforcing internal discipline standards.
