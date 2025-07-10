Abu Dhabi: Zayed National Museum To Open In December 2025 What Visitors Can Expect

Have you seen architectural marvel on Saadiyat Island, recently?

That's the Zayed National Museum, which is set to open in December this year, which is being built in honour of UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum's design embodies the heritage of the UAE which is at the forefront of its sustainable design.

Five steel structures rise above the museum and are inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight with falconry considered a practice that is an integral part of Emirati culture.

What to expect

Through immersive exhibitions, active research and public and community programming, the museum builds on Sheikh Zayed's vision, upholding the values he stood for, including humanitarianism and the preservation of Emirati culture and heritage.

Visitors will explore six permanent galleries across two floors, spanning 300,000 years of human history, as well as a temporary exhibition gallery.

The museum's collection features artefacts from across the UAE, including donations related to the heritage of the UAE, in addition to domestic and international loans.

Museum highlights will include the Abu Dhabi Pearl, one of the world's oldest natural pearls, and will shed new light on the history of pearling in the Arabian Gulf.

The Blue Quran, one of Islamic art's finest manuscripts, and a recreation of an ancient Magan Boat, the outcome of the museum's first research partnership with Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

The museum will offer an inclusive and accessible experience that connects people across generations and geographies. Through its galleries, learning programmes and pioneering research, it will bring global perspectives and into dialogue with the UAE's heritage and contemporary identity.

From inspiring young people and engaging People of Determination, senior citizens, to driving international scholarship, Zayed National Museum will stand as a dynamic platform for cultural exchange and shared understanding.

Tribute to Sheikh Zayed

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said:“As the national museum of the UAE, Zayed National Museum is the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a tribute to his boundless belief in people, in their ability to learn, to uphold the values of unity, compassion and national pride.

"This museum is more than a place of preservation; it is a promise to future generations, a beacon of our identity, and a space where our story is told not just through objects, but through emotion, memory and vision. This institution will carry our story forward for generations to come.”

Sheikh Zayed held a deep conviction that an understanding the past was essential to shaping the nation for the benefit of future generations. His passion for exploring the UAE's ancient heritage and celebrating the diverse influences that shaped Emirati culture led to the establishment of the country's first museum in Al Ain in 1971, followed by the opening of the Cultural Foundation in 1981.

The museum's collection includes Palaeolithic, Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Age artefacts, many of which were uncovered by archaeological teams over half a century ago. These discoveries, from the world's oldest falaj irrigation system to traces of Bronze Age copper mining, stand as enduring evidence of the ingenuity and resilience of the UAE's earliest communities and reflect Sheikh Zayed's commitment to bringing the nation's ancient history to light.