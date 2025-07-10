Dubai Inmates Compete In Virtual Chess Championship, Win 5Th Place

A team of inmates from Dubai Police's Correctional and Penal Institutions placed fifth in the inaugural edition of Asian Inmate Chess Championship, held recently virtually under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The tournament featured 23 teams from eight countries across Asia, with Dubai representing the UAE through a team of eight inmates. The players were selected following internal qualifiers involving 40 inmates, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

Recommended For YouUAE: RAK kids learn traditional Emirati crafts, meals at heritage summer camp

“The team placed fifth overall, demonstrating a high level of preparation and strategic competence during the final rounds. The outcome reflects the consistency and focus shown by the participants throughout the competition,” Dubai Police said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

“The participation (of the inmates team) in such events forms part of the department's structured rehabilitation efforts, aimed at developing discipline, focus, and cognitive skills among inmates,” noted Lt. Col Muhammad Al Obaidli, director of the Inmate Education and Training Department at Dubai Police.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Obaidi added the department is currently preparing to participate in the fifth Inmate Chess World Cup, scheduled for October, where Dubai Police will return as the previous edition's titleholder.

Early this year, Dubai Police inmates' team beat 115 other chess squads from 51 countries at the international chess tournament organised by the Cook County Office in Chicago.