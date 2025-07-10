Cinnabon Expands Footprint With New Opening At Lulu Express, Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Mana Holding's Food & Beverage Division has announced the opening of a new Cinnabon location at Lulu Express in Lusail, further strengthening the brand's presence in Qatar.

Located in one of Doha's most dynamic and fast-growing areas, this new branch brings Cinnabon's world-famous cinnamon rolls, fresh-baked treats, and signature beverages closer to customers on the go. The compact and convenient setup is tailored to meet the needs of busy professionals, residents, and families in Lusail.

“We're excited to continue growing Cinnabon's footprint across the country,” said Sabrine Mansouri, Marketing Manager – F&B Division.“This opening reflects our commitment to delivering comfort, quality, and indulgence in every bite-wherever our guests are.”