Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania Furniture Market Outlook Report 2025-2026


2025-07-10 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain insights with updated statistics, market forecasts up to 2026, and detailed data from 2019-2024. Explore key segments and industry trends, plus profiles of 70 leading companies in Lithuania.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithuania Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes Lithuania's furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.
Who are the top furniture companies in Lithuania? For a selection of around 70 major Lithuania furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.
Key Topics Covered:
Lithuania: Market at a Glance

  • Furniture Market Outline
  • Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Lithuania: Macro Data

  • Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Lithuania: Furniture Consumption

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Lithuania: Furniture Imports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
  • Origin of Furniture Imports
  • Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Lithuania: Furniture Production

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Production by Segment
  • The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Lithuania: Furniture Exports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Lithuania: Methodological Notes
Lithuania: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies
For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.

