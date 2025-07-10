Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Financial Benchmarks For 408 Asset Management Companies (2025 Update): Seek Out The Most Attractive Acquisition Opportunities


2025-07-10 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock insights designed to identify market leaders, spot failing companies, and highlight acquisition opportunities. Analyze trends, benchmark performance, and gain valuable data on 408 top firms.

Dublin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management - Industry Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysis conducted in the report is ideal for anyone wanting to:

  • Identify the market leaders
  • Spot companies heading for failure
  • Seek out the most attractive acquisition opportunities
  • Analyse industry trends
  • Benchmark their own financial performance

Using an exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this report will tell you the companies that have a declining financial rating, and those that have shown good sales growth.
Each of the largest 408 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Every business is examined on the following features:

  • A graphical assessment and presentation of a company's financial performance
  • An independent financial valuation
  • Acquisition attractiveness - outlining a firm's takeover attractiveness
  • Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
  • A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the market. This section includes:

  • Best Trading Partners
  • Sales Growth Analysis
  • Profit Analysis
  • Market Size
  • Rankings

You can utilise the findings within this report to assess the attractiveness of potential acquisitions, gain a better understanding of the market, and identify sound companies with whom to trade.
For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN10072025004107003653ID1109783047

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search