Mazda Reveals All-New 2026 CX-5

All-new CX-5 takes Mazda's best-selling crossover to the next level



Updated design offers a bolder look with tie-ins to CX-70 and CX-90

Innovative technology including Mazda's largest touchscreen with Google built-in and advanced suite of ADAS features. CX-5 offers large gains rear seat comfort and cargo space

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today debuts the all-new 2026 CX-5. This third-generation model builds upon an important name for Mazda. Since its debut in 2012, CX-5 has showcased key values and aspects of Mazda's identity, like SkyActiv technology and Kodo design, to many customers. With over 1.6 million CX-5 models sold in the United States and 4.5 million sold globally in that time, its success is undeniable.

All-New 2026 Mazda CX-5 Reveal

Continue Reading

Now, the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 builds upon its proven foundation with a more spacious cabin that features innovative, intuitive technology, while also enhancing vehicle safety to craft an SUV that is more capable, engaging, and desirable than ever before.

KODO DESIGN: EVOLVED

The design approach behind the all-new CX-5 was developed around our "Wearable Gear" concept, which is inspired by functional yet stylish clothing that has the right look and fit in a variety of situations. "Wearable Gear" embodies flexibility and approachability, offering a vehicle that is both at home in the city and thrives in more adventurous settings too.

The 2026 CX-5 showcases the latest evolution of Kodo design, which works off a familiar silhouette that clearly communicates that this is a CX-5, while also optimizing proportions to create a more spacious cabin and exterior look that telegraphs the vehicles' capabilities and sense of stability. The available 19-inch wheels further enhance the CX-5's stance and convey the vehicle's solidity.

The front end gains a more chiseled, wider-set look while incorporating the Mazda Signature Wing grille positioned between the more angular lighting elements. During the design process, further inspiration was found from the traditional Japanese architecture principle called "Kigumi" which is where precise wood joinery is used as the construction method rather than conventional screws and nails. This is seen where the body meets the fender trim. At the rear of the vehicle, new, more angular lighting ties CX-5 in with the larger Mazda crossover models, like CX-70 and CX-90 while bold "MAZDA" lettering replaces the traditional Mazda badge for an even greater visual impact.

The end result of these design changes, beyond the visual impact, is a notable increase in size. The all-new CX-5 is 4.5-inches longer in overall length and in wheelbase, while also being over half an inch wider than the previous model.

A THOUGHTFULLY CRAFTED CABIN FOR ALL PASSENGERS

Inside, the all-new CX-5 provides a calm, yet functional interior. The result is an uncluttered, spacious cabin that is serene and functional all in one, so the driver can focus, and the passengers can stretch out and relax. The door openings are much larger, for easier ingress and egress, especially for things like parents loading in car seats. Similarly, passenger comfort has been enhanced thanks to increased rear leg, knee and headroom. Rear-seat occupants can stretch out their legs comfortably, and an available panoramic sunroof makes the vehicle feel even more open, all improving comfort on long drives and contributing to CX-5's comfort and sense of lightness.

Similarly, the extra size and length of the 2026 CX-5 allows for a notably larger and more useful rear cargo area, which is now almost two inches longer and over an inch higher all with a lower lift-in height that drops over half an inch from its predecessor. All of this allows for easier loading, even with larger items.

Mazda's uniquely Japanese sense of craftsmanship is on display inside. Materials and finishes are carefully crafted to offer both lasting quality and a refined, harmonious atmosphere throughout the cabin. New ambient lighting on the front door trims add to this feeling of comfort, with a choice of seven colors that create a calming environment. This subtle lighting enhances the sense of a private, high-quality space for passengers without distracting the driver at night.

INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGY

Technology goes hand in hand with this rethought interior design philosophy. The all-new CX-5 features a new available 15.6-inch integrated touchscreen display, the largest ever offered on a Mazda vehicle. The system is the hub for infotainment and connectivity, offering seamless integration and intuitive operation thanks to smartphone-like usability and a customizable home screen with quick access to frequently used features.

This system comes with Google built-in1, which offers a more connected experience, with the ability to integrate key Google apps and services, like Google Gemini, an AI assistant from Google, which is coming soon to cars with Google built-in and allows owners to take hands-free control of everything that matters on the road. Owners can speak naturally, ask complex questions, and steer the conversation with follow-ups-no need to memorize commands or phrases.

Owners can also explore and navigate with confidence using fresh traffic and place information from Google Maps. When signed into a Google Account from their car, owners can get access to their saved places and previous searches for a more personalized experience.

With Google built-in, CX-5 owners can also access the Google Play Store for a curated selection of in-vehicle compatible apps, plus ability for Mazda to add branded and third-party features via future updates. This includes popular apps for music, video streaming, and news, creating an experience that feels like an extension of everyday digital life.

CX-5 KEEPS THE DRIVER SOLIDLY IN CONTROL

The all-new Mazda CX-5 continues Mazda's unwavering commitment to safety. It has consistently been, and will continue to be, one of the safest vehicles in its segment, based on its legacy as an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award winner. Drivers can also anticipate a robust suite of standard and available driver assistance technologies, including the introduction of several new, Advanced Driver Assistance System features crafted to further enhance protection and driver confidence.

The 2026 CX-5 will launch with a 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine which produces 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. The 2.5 S powertrain package has proven itself as a popular, reliable offering from Mazda, and this latest iteration has been recalibrated for greater flexibility, with an emphasis on offering both sharper response and also a more relaxed, quiet demeanor, based on how the vehicle is driven.

An electrified alternative is also coming, as CX-5 will debut a new hybrid powertrain to the Mazda family in 2027. The new SkyActiv-Z engine will feature Mazda Hybrid System technology to offer a higher level of performance and fuel efficiency along with the engaging drive that our customers expect.

With innovative, easy-to-use technology, greatly improved cabin space and utility, along with the high level of craftsmanship and safety our customers have to come expect, the all-new 2026 CX-5 has elevated CX-5 to a new standard.

Going on sale in early 2026, customers can learn more about the all-new 2026 Mazda CX-5 on MazdaUSA.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and Threads .

1 Google, Gemini, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC. Internet connection and compatible operating system required. Availability may vary by device, country, and language.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED