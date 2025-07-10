IFF Expands Innovation Center In Singapore With New Immersive Experience Hub

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- IFF (NYSE: IFF)-a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences-today unveiled its new Immersive Experience Hub located within its Singapore Innovation Center . The multi-sensory facility enables IFF to work alongside customers to conceptualize, test, and refine product ideas in simulated real-world environments-enhancing decision-making, shortening development timelines and improving go-to-market success.

“The new space builds on IFF's $30 million investment in Singapore in 2022 , strengthening our position as a strategic innovation hub for Asia,” said Ramon Brentan, site leader of the IFF Singapore Innovation Center and vice president, regional general manager for Greater Asia, Scent.“The immersive space transforms how we engage with customers and supports our broader innovation strategy in a region expected to drive 60 percent of global economic growth by 20301.”

“IFF's decision to set up its Immersive Experience Hub in Singapore reflects strong confidence in our innovation ecosystem for the flavors and fragrances industry,” said Kelly Lai, vice president and head of chemicals and materials at the Singapore Economic Development Board.“Singapore is a trusted global brand and business hub, supported by world-class talent, digital capabilities and robust R&D. We welcome partners like IFF to co-innovate with our ecosystem and accelerate the development of solutions for Asia's fast-growing consumer market.”

From Insights to Innovation

IFF's Immersive Experience Hub integrates 360-degree video technology with scent, taste, sound and touch to simulate real-world environments. It enables virtual tours, contextual tastings, fragrance immersion and real-time co-creation-accelerating product design alignment, reducing time to market and boosting customer confidence through lifelike, emotionally engaging experiences.

The new facility complements IFF's largest dairy and beverage pilot plant in Southeast Asia, located in the same building-creating a fully integrated ecosystem that connects consumer insights to concept development, application and small-scale commercialization. Combined with IFF's proprietary trend foresight tools and consumer panels, the experience empowers customers to respond more quickly to Asia's diverse landscape and evolving consumer demands with greater precision and creativity.

“In Asia, consumer preferences are deeply diverse and shaped not just by trends, but by heritage, memory and emotion,” said Prakash MG, senior vice president of IFF Taste for Greater Asia.“This space allows us to turn those rich insights into innovation -co-creating with our customers to bring ideas to life faster and in more meaningful ways that spark joy through food and beverages.”

Celebrating SG60 with Singapore's Favorite Flavors and Scents

To commemorate the launch and celebrate Singapore's 60th birthday, IFF surveyed 1,000 Singaporeans to uncover their favorite local scent, food and beverages. Inspired by the findings, IFF flavorists and perfumers developed the SG60 collection, which was showcased at the launch of the Immersive Experience Hub-a celebration of Singapore's rich heritage.

The food and beverage collection includes



Fragrant Orchid Chrysanthemum Tea Slushie

Refreshing Coconut Milk Slushie with a hint of Kaya Toast

Laksa Cupcake with Laksa Frosting Popcorn Chicken with Hainanese Chicken Rice Flavored Mayo Dip

Complementing these delightful creations are equally evocative fragrance inspired by



The iconic Singapore Sling cocktail

The delicate national flower Orchid A tribute to the architectural marvel of Jewel Changi Airport

The Singapore Immersive Experience Hub joins IFF's network of immersive spaces around the world including locations in Florida, Shanghai and Bell Works, New Jersey .

