UAE Championing Balanced Oil Markets Through OPEC+ Engagement

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, reaffirmed the UAE's full backing for OPEC+ mechanisms, underlining the nation's commitment to sustaining equilibrium in global oil markets through capacity expansion and coordinated policy.

At the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on 9 July, Al Mazrouei praised OPEC+ for its collective decision‐making model, which he said ensures production responds to actual market demand rather than price speculation. He noted that the UAE's strategic investments in expanding production capacity reflect a readiness to release additional oil when consumption trends warrant, providing a stabilising buffer to global supply. The minister highlighted that this expansion aligns with prudent leadership foresight aimed at reinforcing market resilience.

He emphasised that there has been no substantial rise in inventories despite several months of gradual production increases.“Even with the increases...we haven't seen a major buildup in inventories, which means the market needed those barrels,” he stated. This observation supports broader OPEC+ data showing that successive monthly output increments have been absorbed by demand, a trend that the UAE believes underlines the rationality behind its expanded quota.

Since April, OPEC+ has reversed approximately 2.17 million barrels per day of voluntary output cuts via a phased rollout: 138,000 bpd in April, then 411,000 bpd in each of May, June and July, followed by a proposed 548,000 bpd increase for August – a move reflecting growing market confidence. Notably, the UAE is set to complete a 300,000 bpd quota increase by September, a benchmark reached ahead of the original 2026 timeline as OPEC+ expedited its capacity hike schedule.

Analysts suggest that such robust production gains could recover roughly 2.5 per cent of global demand by September. Al Mazrouei remarked that the UAE's investments will strengthen its role within OPEC+ and that once additional capacity comes online, it will serve as a crucial stabilising factor during demand shifts.

He further argued that focusing solely on oil price levels is insufficient. Rather, OPEC+ aims to strike a sustainable balance that encourages long‐term investment.“We need the price to be right for investments to happen,” he said, warning of the consequences of underinvestment across producers.

Current market dynamics appear to confirm this approach: data from mid‐June and early July indicate that inventories across OECD nations remained stable despite the production uptick, confirming demand absorption remains robust. That observation, Al Mazrouei suggested, validates the pace of OPEC+ supply restoration and diminishes concern about a looming oversupply.

While output is increasing, policy is cautious. The Group of Eight core OPEC+ members-Saudi Arabia, Russia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Algeria-are proceeding in measured increments. Al Mazrouei underscored that OPEC+ continues to meet monthly via ministerial and committee reviews, carefully calibrating production relative to shifting market fundamentals.

Beyond ensuring balance, the UAE's production capacity expansion also carries strategic benefits. Having secured a higher individual quota, the country aims to restore and extend its market share. This reinforcement was acknowledged by external observers, including Richard Bronze of Energy Aspects, who noted“the UAE is benefiting from this speeding up of the quota increases” within a context of broader OPEC+ output acceleration.

Despite concerns about slowing economies in key importers, including China, and rising US trade tensions, OPEC+ retains a cautiously optimistic outlook. Prices in July experienced modest one‐per‐cent gains near $69 per barrel following the announcement of the August supply increase-an indicator that demand continues to absorb the additional volumes.

Nevertheless, OPEC+ remains vigilant about macroeconomic risks. Commentators have warned that demand softness later this year, driven by uncertainties in global growth and trade policies, could pressurise prices. Al Mazrouei echoed that view, stressing that short‐term supply increases must be accompanied by stable investment in oil infrastructure to prevent future shortages.

Persistent coordinated production strategy is a central theme from the Vienna seminar. Ministers emphasised OPEC+'s response to shifting fundamentals rather than geopolitical or speculative impulses. With the group moving to complete the unwind of emergency cuts, markets will closely monitor whether global demand continues to match supply advances.

