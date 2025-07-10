OPEC+ Champions Insist Surge In Output Meets Market Demand

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have defended the August production boost of 548,000 barrels per day, stating that global markets are absorbing the extra supply without piling up inventories. UAE Energy Minister Suhail al‐Mazrouei told delegates in Vienna that inventories have remained stable despite the accelerated output increases, reflecting genuine consumption growth. Kuwait Petroleum Corp. echoed this view, with its CEO Sheikh Nawaf Al‐Sabah noting strong demand from Asian customers and signalling a tighter market than widely perceived.

Oil markets displayed resilience as Brent crude climbed above $70 a barrel, recovering from an initial dip following the OPEC+ announcement. Analysts cite robust summer travel demand, Middle East geopolitical strains-such as intermittent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea-and tighter fuel product cracks as underpinning near‐term market firmness. The supply surge, although substantial, has not yet triggered signs of oversupply. OECD stock levels remain flat, while US Strategic Petroleum Reserve levels stay well below maximum, pointing to a balanced market setup and sustained product demand.

The OPEC+ decision marks an acceleration of a reversal programme that began in April with a modest 138,000 bpd increase, followed by three successive monthly hikes of 411,000 bpd. The latest announcement represents a strategic shift: rather than merely unwinding voluntary cuts, producers are intent on reclaiming market share and anchoring long-term stability. Saudi Arabia, which had shouldered most of the original production curbs, is now pushing ahead to restore output levels much faster than previously scheduled.

UAE officials emphasise fundamentals over headlines, asserting that additional barrels were essential to maintain equilibrium rather than depress prices.“We haven't seen a major buildup in inventories, which means the market needed those barrels,” al‐Mazrouei said, stressing the need for steady investment in oil infrastructure. Kuwait's Sheikh Nawaf further highlighted sustained demand growth-particularly in Asia-estimating additional global need of up to 1.3 million bpd over the year and pointing to record-high shipments from his country in June.

Supporting evidence emerges in price trend analysis. Despite the supply increase, Brent crude closed near $69–$70 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at approximately $68. Reuters reported a 1 per cent rise in oil prices shortly after the announcement, driven by stronger-than-expected demand signals and a dip in US production projections. Market commentary suggests that the anticipated supply surplus may not materialise until later in the year, allowing current price support to persist.

However, concern is building among forecasters regarding the risk of supply outpacing demand in the months ahead. Analysts at ING and Bloomberg caution that cumulative increases-including a potential similar rise in September-could tilt the market towards surplus by winter. Goldman Sachs predicts Brent could drop to an average of $59 in the fourth quarter if these trendlines hold. Such projections underscore the delicate balance between stabilising markets today and sowing the seeds of tomorrow's oversupply.

Geopolitical factors continue to sway market sentiment. Renewed attacks by Houthi forces on shipping lanes in the Red Sea have boosted risk premiums and contributed to diverging regional price dynamics. In conjunction with potential US tariffs on trade partners, these developments inject layers of complexity into demand forecasts and shipping routes. Meanwhile, softer oil output projections from US shale producers, prompted by lower prices this year, have lent additional upward momentum to benchmarks.

Central to OPEC+ strategy is ensuring investment resilience in producing countries. UAE highlighted underinvestment concerns, warning that deferred spending could undermine long-term supply stability. The August lift, they argue, responds to both short-term demand and the need to signal commitment to investors. Kuwait pointed to customer outreach as evidence of healthy demand and stressed its competitive edge in terms of low-cost, lower-carbon intensity oil-a differentiator in markets such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Market analysts remain split on the outlook. Enverus Intelligence Research recently contended that prevailing data does not support a bearish narrative, noting flat stock levels in OECD countries, strong seasonal consumption, and resilient cracks. By contrast, energy consultancy FGE flagged the limitations of ramping up production, citing member compliance and infrastructure constraints that may prevent full implementation of quotas-particularly in Iraq and Kazakhstan.

