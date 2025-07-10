Golden Bull Award 2025 Winners Revealed

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) For the winners of the 2025 Golden Bull Award, the answer is clear: vision, agility, and a drive to challenge the norm.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 July 2025 – These are high-performing companies and trailblazers. This year's winners are leading the way through innovation, from adopting AI and strengthening cybersecurity to integrating ESG values into their core operations. They show us that profitability and purpose can, and should, go hand in hand.

Recent data from SME Corp Malaysia backs this up. According to its latest performance report, over half (55.6%) of Malaysian SMEs are prioritising innovation, nearly 40% are forming strategic alliances, and a third are actively pursuing international markets. These are dynamic, forward-looking businesses shaping the future economy.

The Golden Bull Award goes beyond celebrating success to enabling growth. As 80.7% of SMEs ramp up marketing efforts and 64.5% plan to scale their operations, the Award opens doors, connecting ambitious businesses with the networks, platforms, and partnerships they need to thrive.

Organised by Business Media International with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) since 2003, the Golden Bull Award stands as Asia's longest-running and most respected recognition platform for SMEs. Its footprint spans Malaysia, Singapore, mainland China, and Taiwan, and continues to grow across the region.

This year saw a record 19% increase in nominations, to over 1,700 companies. This highlights the rising aspirations of Malaysian SMEs. With SMEs contributing 39.1% to Malaysia's GDP in 2023 and national targets aiming for 45% by 2025, their contribution is more critical than ever.

“This year's Golden Bull Award is a testament not just to business success, but to business evolution,” said Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA.“Our winners reflect the best of Malaysia's entrepreneurial spirit: resilient, bold, and future-ready. With stronger government backing, they're will be able reach even greater heights.”

The awards span three categories:



Emerging Bull Award,

Outstanding Bull Award, and Super Golden Bull Award for elite-level achievers

A special Distinguished Bull Award was also presented to ten outstanding businesses that have previously won and continued to grow and expand their reach.

Throughout the selection process, integrity and transparency remain paramount. Baker Tilly Malaysia served as the official auditor, while CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd acted as the independent credit report and data provider.

Since its founding in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has stood as a benchmark of SME excellence across Asia. With expansion into new Asia Pacific markets on the horizon for 2025, it continues to spotlight the region's most inspiring business stories.

Ready to be inspired? Explore the full list of winners and learn more at



LIST OF WINNERS OF THE GOLDEN BULL AWARD 2025 IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY

Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn BhdGaido (M) Sdn BhdGolden DestinationsHong Seng Power Sdn BhdMaster-Pack Group BerhadOSADI Commercial Supplies Sdn BhdParkson Credit Sdn BhdSaint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn BhdSiacon Technology Sdn BhdSri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn BhdST Rosyam Mart Sdn BhdSyarikat Perumahan Negara BerhadTan Boon Ming Sdn BhdTerberg Tractors Malaysia Sdn BhdVape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd

OUTSTANDING BULL AWARD

Adamas Contracts Sdn BhdAESD International (M) Sdn BhdAkaido Marketing Sdn BhdAlam-Con Sdn BhdAllied Forklift (M) Sdn BhdAltus Oil & Gas Malaysia Sdn BhdAluspace Sdn BhdAnimal Medical Centre Sdn BhdATEK Technology Sdn BhdBenz Auto Service (M) Sdn BhdBP Chiropractic Sdn BhdCangkat Bayu Maju Sdn BhdCeres Nutrition Sdn BhdCert Academy Sdn BhdCID Realtors Sdn BhdContacthings Solution Sdn BhdE Mark Global Trade Sdn BhdEssential Engineering Solution Sdn BhdEstream Software Sdn BhdEternalgy Sdn BhdEvertools Industrial Supply Sdn BhdFiskal Jitu Sdn BhdFong Hong (M) Sdn BhdFoo Hing Dim Sum Sdn BhdFuyu Dezain Sdn BhdGee Seng Industrial Parts & Hoist Supply Sdn BhdGFS Technology Sdn BhdGME Greentech Sdn BhdHBT Food & Beverage Sdn BhdHFC Tech Sdn BhdHock Lian Hin Sdn BhdHon Engineering Sdn BhdIDMS Technologies Sdn BhdIns Tech International Sdn BhdIP Logistics (M) Sdn BhdISEP (M) Sdn BhdItech System Engineering Sdn BhdJBR Hardware & Trading Sdn BhdJo Mama Online Shop Sdn BhdJV Global Event Sdn BhdKibaru Manufacturing Sdn BhdKMB Resources Sdn BhdKwang Tai Refrigerators & Electrical Sdn BhdKymm Seng Trading (Kulim) Sdn BhdLeaderland Era Sdn BhdLian Heng M&E Sdn BhdLiconlite Engineering Sdn BhdLifeWave (M) Sdn BhdLINGTEC Instruments Sdn BhdLM Equipment Sdn BhdLMS Education Holdings Sdn BhdM Summit GroupMana Mana Suites Sdn BhdMapo Industries Sdn BhdMax Star Project Management Sdn BhdMCDS BhdMing Supply Sdn Bhd (Ming Lighting)MM Network Sdn BhdMonzone Air-Conditioning Sdn BhdMR Academy International Sdn BhdMultiworld Freight (M) Sdn BhdMy Flavor Food Sdn BhdNero Chemical Sdn BhdNursery Hong Soon Sdn BhdOmetick Tooling Sdn BhdOne Union Group Sdn BhdOxwise (M) Sdn BhdParamount Premix Sdn BhdPasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn BhdPerniagaan Yik Sing Sdn BhdPMX Delight Holding Sdn BhdPrint Expert Sdn BhdPro E Sdn BhdPro Life Medical Supplies Sdn BhdR-Tech Global (Malaysia) Sdn BhdRaddish Technology Sdn BhdRaiden M & E Sdn BhdREDBOXRezo Group Sdn BhdRisguard Sdn BhdRohe Interior Sdn BhdSF Techlogis Sdn BhdShimlen Sdn BhdSin Soon Fa Fruits Sdn BhdSKA Transport (M) Sdn BhdSKN Industrial Supplies Sdn BhdSri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn BhdSRKK Technology Sdn BhdSSH Manufacturing Sdn BhdStraits Commnet Solutions Sdn BhdSuper Power Supply (M) Sdn BhdSurian Creations Sdn BhdSwee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn BhdTay Motors (M) Sdn BhdTayopack Sdn BhdTian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn BhdTIP Design (M) Sdn BhdTLH Solution (M) Sdn BhdTNS Shipping Sdn BhdTP Power (M) Sdn Bhd (TP TEC Holding Berhad)UKM Pakarunding Sdn BhdVHL Logistics Sdn BhdVision Mission Cleaning Sdn BhdVisko Industries Sdn BhdYLI Industry Sdn BhdYPS Technology Sdn Bhd See also Proscenic Launches Major Prime Day 2025 Sale with Up to 40% Off Best-Selling Vacuums Starting at €89

EMERGING BULL AWARD

ACS Project Management Sdn BhdAlphas Estate Solutions Sdn BhdALW Technology Sdn BhdAstra Online Sdn BhdAVS Integrators Sdn BhdBENJ Design Sdn BhdBest Sewing World (M) Sdn BhdCentrionics Sdn BhdChmiel Global Advisory Sdn BhdCPT Training Development Sdn BhdDang Foods TradingDream Home Structural Works Sdn BhdEaglesview Group Sdn BhdEcobex Resources Sdn BhdEF Store Sdn BhdEpro Precision Engineering Sdn BhdEvoway Sdn BhdEvrypawdy Sdn BhdExcel Test Sdn BhdFDCV Group Sdn BhdFuwave Design Sdn BhdGoflex EventsH & H First Consultancy Group Sdn BhdH&H Health Group Sdn BhdHappy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn BhdHigh Pines Training And Consultancy Sdn BhdInhome Solar Sdn BhdJournal Multi Media Sdn BhdLee Sportswear International Sdn Bhd (Spin Sportswear)Livinghome Furniture Design Sdn BhdMonogram Concepts Sdn BhdMy Wealth Capital Sdn BhdNexxg Worldwide Sdn BhdOne Search Pro Marketing Sdn BhdPi Interactive Sdn BhdRed Abstract Hair Studio Sdn BhdSeamarine Frozen Food & SupplySeng Seng Hardware Sdn BhdSolid Real Estate Consultants Sdn BhdSpartan Ives Capital Sdn BhdTCW Solomon Realty Sdn BhdTechnics Minerals Resources Sdn BhdTopkrete Sdn BhdTrading Castle PLTUsahamaju Magnet Sdn BhdVanta Capital Sdn BhdVarious Intelligence Sdn Bhd

DISTINGUISHED BULL AWARDS

Always Marketing (M) Sdn BhdCabe (M) Sdn BhdChinhan Tech Sdn BhdGold Key FNB Sdn BhdGreen Island Feed Mills Sdn BhdINK Marketing Sdn BhdPrecious Precious Sdn BhdRealux Sdn BhdTeamplete Sdn BhdWorldwise Freight (M) Sdn Bhd See also The 3rd Wave Music Awards Conclude Successfully in Beijing, Highlighting Quality Creation and Revealing 35 Honors

DIGITAL 50 AWARDS

Always Marketing (M) Sdn BhdGolden DestinationsHFC Tech Sdn BhdIDMS Technologies Sdn BhdParkson Credit Sdn BhdPi Interactive Sdn BhdSwee Seng Electrical Engineering Sdn BhdTan Boon Ming Sdn BhdTian Siang BP (Ipoh) Sdn BhdVarious Intelligence Sdn Bhd

GOLDEN BULL INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS

– Alphas Estate Solutions Sdn Bhd– Always Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd– Ceres Nutrition Sdn Bhd– Estream Software Sdn Bhd– Gaido (M) Sdn Bhd– GME Greentech Sdn Bhd– Golden Destinations– INK Marketing Sdn Bhd– Mapo Industries Sdn Bhd– Pasaraya T.S. Mega (Cheras) Sdn Bhd– SSH Manufacturing Sdn Bhd– TNS Shipping Sdn Bhd– Vape Empire Distribution Sdn Bhd– Advantage Marine Services (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd– Aluspace Sdn Bhd– Chmiel Global Advisory Sdn Bhd– Gold Key FNB Sdn BhdGreen Island Feed Mills Sdn Bhd– Happy Plantations (Kota Marudu) Sdn Bhd– IDMS Technologies Sdn Bhd– Jo Mama Online Shop Sdn Bhd– Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd– Raiden M & E Sdn Bhd– Risguard Sdn Bhd– Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd– Sri Maju Cergas Logistics Sdn Bhd– Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd– Teamplete Sdn Bhd