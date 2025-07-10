Nordex Group Announces Strong Order Intake Of 2.3 GW In The Second Quarter Of 2025
Between April and June 2025, customers ordered a total of 350 wind turbines for projects in nine countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, Türkiye, and Latvia.
“Building on a strong start to the year, we continued to deliver solid performance in the second quarter, leading to a total of 4.5 GW in new orders during the first half - all at stable pricing. This consistent momentum reflects the strength of our business model and the strategic direction we've taken. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our core markets and are very confident in our ability to sustain this positive trajectory", explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group."
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
Contact for press inquiries:
Felix Losada
Phone: 040 / 300 30 – 1141
Contact for investor inquiries:
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
Tobias Vossberg
Phone: +49 173 457 3633
Nordex SE
Rafaela Gunzburger
Phone: +49 (0)152 041 43 62
