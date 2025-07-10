EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group announces strong order intake of 2.3 GW in the second quarter of 2025

Q2/2025 order intake grew to 2,310 MW, compared to 1,271 MW in Q2/2024

A total of 4.5 GW of order intake for the first half of 2025 achieved

Stable pricing continued Q2 order intake mainly from Germany, Türkiye and Latvia

Hamburg, 10 July 2025. In the second quarter of 2025 the Nordex Group secured 2,310 MW of orders in the Projects segment (excluding service business), growing by around 82 percent compared to previous year's figure (Q2/2024: 1,271 MW). For the first half of the year 2025, this totals 4,492 MW compared to 3,357 MW in the previous year. The average sales price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) increased in the second quarter to EUR 0.97 million/MW (H1/2025: EUR 0.92 million/MW) compared to EUR 0.96 million/MW in the same period last year (H1/2024: EUR 0.89 million/MW). Between April and June 2025, customers ordered a total of 350 wind turbines for projects in nine countries. The strongest individual markets were Germany, Türkiye, and Latvia. "Building on a strong start to the year, we continued to deliver solid performance in the second quarter, leading to a total of 4.5 GW in new orders during the first half - all at stable pricing. This consistent momentum reflects the strength of our business model and the strategic direction we've taken. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our core markets and are very confident in our ability to sustain this positive trajectory", explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group." About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.



