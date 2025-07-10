Fielmann Group Grows Sales +12% In HY1/2025, Reaches Profitability Target, Announces“Vision 2035” With €4Bn Sales Goal For 2030
According to preliminary figures, the Fielmann Group generated consolidated sales of around €1.2bn in the first half of the year 2025. This corresponds to a +12% increase over the previous year (€1.1bn), in line with the communicated prognosis. An improved sales structure, further productivity gains and ongoing cost control saw our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) grow disproportionately to around €290m (about +26%, previous year: €230m), corresponding to an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of about 23.7% at Group level (previous year: 21.1%) and 24.9% in Europe (previous year: 22.2%). Final numbers will be published in our HY1/2025 financial report due in August 2025.
Overachievement of Vision 2025 goals very likely
“When we initially announced our Vision 2025 growth plan in 2019, we neither planned for the Covid pandemic nor the Ukraine war. And yet, we are going to exceed our goals by the end of this year. This is thanks to the loyalty of our 30 million customers and the outstanding work of our 24.000 colleagues worldwide”, says Fielmann Group CEO Marc Fielmann.“Together, we formed a modern family business that delivers quality and service at the best prices via its omnichannel platform. Our international sales tripled – nearly €1bn by year end – and we grew into the third largest vision care provider worldwide. At the end of 2025 our sales will have grown almost twice as much as originally planned, and our adjusted EBITDA is expected to exceed our Vision 2025 target by around 50%.”
Outlook for Financial Year 2025
Considering the successful business development, the Management Board confirms its outlook for the full year issued as part of its Annual Report in April 2025: As we complete our Vision 2025 growth strategy, we expect FY2025 customer satisfaction to remain at a high level of around 90%. We anticipate overall sales of up to €2.5bn. And we are confident that this year our operating profitability margin (adjusted EBITDA) in Europe will reach 25%, in line with our Vision 2025 goal. At Group level, we expect the margin to increase to 24%, as forecasted.
Vision 2035
With its“Vision 2035” growth strategy, the Fielmann Group is charting its path into the future: While we remain true to our customer-centric philosophy, our family values and our purpose – to help everyone hear and see the beauty in the world –, there are going to be significant changes. Colleagues from all markets, functions, and organizations of the Fielmann Group have jointly developed our vision statement: “As the most trusted partner for hearing and vision, we redefine comprehensive care globally.” Over the decade to come, the Fielmann Group is going to evolve from a European optical and audiology retailer into a global provider of comprehensive vision and hearing care. Our Vision 2035 growth will be driven by our core optometry business in Europe, our new optometry business in the US, our fast-growing audiology business and our innovations in adjacent healthcare services.
Targets for 2030
Building on the mentioned growth drivers, we are confident to accelerate our profitable growth pace in the coming five years. By 2030, we plan to have maintained our exceptionally high customer satisfaction of around 90% while further increasing our global sales to approximately €4bn. By focusing our expansion on existing markets, our adjusted EBITDA margin will increase to approximately 25%. Until 2030, our core optometry business in Europe will deliver around a third of the additional sales growth while our US business is poised to grow to $1bn in sales. We expect our European audiology business to more than double in the coming five years. And, as we build the leading tele-ophthalmological platform in Europe, we plan medical sales from adjacent healthcare services to more than triple at Group level.
Hamburg, Germany – July 10, 2025
Fielmann Group AG
The Management Board
