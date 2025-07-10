EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance

cyan starts collaboration with Odido to deliver next-gen mobile security to Dutch market with rollout of cyan Guard 360

Munich, July 10, 2025 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today announced the start of a strategic cooperation with Odido, one of Netherlands' leading telecom providers. Odido will be the first operator to roll out cyan Guard 360, predominantly focused on protecting Odido's mobile business customers in the Netherlands from cyberthreats such as phishing, malware and other digital threats.



The commercial launch is planned for August 2025, bringing real-time digital protection to Odido's mobile users. Designed with simplicity at its core, cyan Guard 360 offers seamless, device-level security that requires minimal user interaction and near-zero activation effort. The AI-based solution will protect mobile users, who have had little to no protection from the ever-evolving cyber threats. It provides powerful cybersecurity that works quietly in the background, without disrupting their digital lives. Therefore, cyan Guard 360 is at the forefront, protecting users especially from phishing and malware attacks.



Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: “Our cooperation with Odido marks a significant milestone in the rollout of cyan Guard 360. A strong partnership between a leading telco and a leading AI-powered cybersecurity provider - we're proud to protect Odido's customers together.”



This collaboration marks an important step toward making advanced cybersecurity more accessible and effortless for everyday users. By combining cyan's technology with Odido's customer-first approach, the partnership sets a strong foundation for delivering intuitive, reliable protection to mobile users.







About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



