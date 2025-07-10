Kids Want Ice Cream For Every Meal And Zoos With Every Animal While On Holiday

Kids have revealed what they'd really expect on a 'dream' holiday – including zoos that have every animal in the world and slides from their room straight to the pool.

A poll of 600 6–12-year-olds and their parents revealed what youngsters are really dreaming of doing when they go travelling, with having ice cream for every meal also high on the list.

Others long for magic-themed theme parks, beaches home to every type of fish and sea creature, and visits to a museum – dedicated to their favourite fictional characters.

The study also found 98 per cent of parents let their little ones have at least some input in their holiday planning.

And 82 per cent claimed this makes their trips more fun.

The research was commissioned by Crayola, which partnered with Jet2holidays to launch a competition [] asking kids to draw what their dream holiday looks like.

A spokesperson said:“We can finally see how fun it could be if you let the kids plan the whole holiday and unleash the full scope of their imaginations.

“It's also really lovely to know how much parents appreciate their little one's ideas when it comes to choosing where to go and what to do.

“If only all the magical and wonderful things kids can imagine could come true and make their trips even more unforgettable.”

The study also revealed kids' imaginations in this department definitely can't be limited to the realistic – with 51 per cent wishing for a unicorn or a dragon (45 per cent) as their mode of transport on holiday.

While others said a trip to meet dinosaurs (42 per cent) or knights (35 per cent) also wouldn't go amiss.

But with 81 per cent wishing the world was a more magical place in general, 67 per cent claimed that going on holidays does make them feel this way, even if temporarily.

It also emerged 86 per cent of children want a real say in where they go, while 88 per cent would like input into what they do on their holidays.

Although 68 per cent of parents insist their child does get a say in the activities (68 per cent), excursions (48 per cent), and destination (29 per cent) when planning a trip.

With 69 per cent prioritising what their children want to do on holiday more than themselves – 48 per cent of the average trip specifically catered to the whims of little ones.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found six in 10 in parents said their children's creativity inspires them to be more creative themselves, and 51 percent saying the same about their imagination.

While 59 percent believe everyone could benefit from seeing the world through a child's eyes.

The winner of the competition will get to see their drawing come to life and £1,000 worth of vouchers towards a holiday with the UK's largest tour operator.

Crayola's spokesperson added:“We want to harness the imagination in every child and celebrate their creativity to inspire them to dream big.

“So, we encourage anyone interested to sign up to our competition and make your dream holiday ideas come to life.

“And when you pick up one of our products to help unleash your creativity, you can also get money off towards a holiday so you can continue exploring the world.”