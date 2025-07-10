Snoonu Teams Up With Jahez Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In a groundbreaking move, Qatar's homegrown tech champion, Snoonu, has joined forces with Jahez Group, a leading integrated ecosystem of on-demand services in Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for a transformative journey in the Gulf's digital landscape.

The deal sees Snoonu, Qatar's fastest-growing technology company, valuing the company at over QR1bn, making Snoonu the first Qatari tech startup to cross this milestone. This supports its path to becoming Qatar's first unicorn and establishing one of the most dynamic technology powerhouses in the GCC. This transaction represents a strong vote of confidence in Snoonu's growth trajectory and will support the company in regional expansion and enhance innovation across its platforms.

“This transformative partnership with Jahez marks a defining moment in Snoonu's journey,” said Hamad Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu.“Together, we are creating a true regional technology champion built on shared values and a common vision for innovation, excellence, and sustainable growth. By joining forces, we are combining complementary strengths and deep market knowledge to set new benchmarks in the GCC's digital economy. This partnership also reaffirms our unwavering commitment to Qatar, a thriving and dynamic market with immense potential, and supports Snoonu's continued growth journey. Together, we will continue driving technological advancement, creating meaningful value to our users and merchants, and delivering exceptional experiences at scale.”

The initiative accelerates Snoonu's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions, fostering local talent and attracting bright minds from around the world to contribute to Qatar's growing tech ecosystem.