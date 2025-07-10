Smart Agriculture Market Size By Top Player, Size ($29.23 Bn) Trends, Growth Rate (9.7%) And Forecast
Major market players
Trimble Inc.
Topcon Positioning Systems
Deere & Company
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
DeLaval Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc.
Afimilk Ltd
AGCO Corporation
Ag Junction LLC.
GEA Group
The precision farming segment dominated the market
By type, the precision farming segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global smart agriculture market, due to increasing revolution of technology in the field of precision farming and benefits of precision farming from service and product perspective. However, the greenhouse segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, owing to benefits of smart greenhouse such as maintaining a micro-climate environment for cops, minimizing manual intervention, and optimizing the yielding process.
The service segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027
By component, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, as it helps farmers in decision-making about the next steps to take with their farm operation and use data gathered by sensors for better crop production with low cost. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global smart agriculture market, as it helps in enhancing the yield production by doing monitoring of water quality, nutrient & mineral quality.
North America to portray the highest CAGR by 2027
By region, the market across North America is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, due to surge in population, improved lifestyle across the region, and technological advancements in crop production. However, the global smart agriculture market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to surge in adoption of smart agriculture and rise in disposable income to invest in farming in the region.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
