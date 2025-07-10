Market Share Of Premium Bikes In India Zooms 5 Per Cent In 6 Years
The run-up was in sharp contrast to the downtrend in the overall volume of motorcycles, from 13.6 million units in fiscal 2019 to 12.3 million units in fiscal 2025, and in the overall two-wheeler volume, to 19.9 million units from 21.2 million units, the report said.
The sales of premium bikes surpassed the pre-Covid level by 22 per cent last fiscal, while the overall sales of two-wheelers stood at 94 per cent of the pre-pandemic level and motorcycles at 90 per cent.
The market share of premium motorcycles is expected to climb to about 22 per cent by fiscal 2030. The improvement will ride on favourable macroeconomic trends, increasing disposable incomes, rising global exposure of consumers and a youthful demographic, the report further stated.
Crisil Intelligence director Pushan Sharma said, "The demand-side spurs for premium motorcycles include a growing preference for these products from buyers with healthy incomes who maintained their purchasing power even during the pandemic. On the supply side, it is the expanded range of options available to consumers. For the record, the number of motorcycle models available in the premium segment increased to 35 last fiscal from 23 in fiscal 2019. We anticipate these trends to persist through the next five years."
The market share of economy motorcycles, on the other hand, declined to 46 per cent last fiscal from 62 per cent in fiscal 2019, with volume shrinking to 5.6 million units from 8.4 million units, largely due to weak rural demand and an increase in prices.
Crisil Intelligence director Mohit Adnani said, "Weak rural demand poses a major hurdle for entry-level motorcycles. Rural incomes have not increased in lockstep with the steep 65-70 per cent hike in prices of economy models to pass on the increase in costs due to the transition from Bharat Stage (BS) IV to BS VI standards, implementation of safety norms, and the commodity super cycle. Thus, sales of these motorcycles recovered to only 67 per cent of the pre-pandemic level last fiscal."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment