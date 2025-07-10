403
European Markets Gain Ground
(MENAFN) European equity markets ended higher on Wednesday as traders awaited news regarding a possible trade agreement with the United States.
The broad-based Stoxx 600 index across Europe increased by 0.78 percent, or 4.25 points, finishing the session at 549.96.
In Germany, the DAX 40 index advanced 1.42 percent, closing at 24,549.56, while the UK's FTSE 100 edged up 0.15 percent to reach 8,867.02 points.
Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 climbed 1.44 percent to 7,878.46, and Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.59 percent, ending the day at 40,821.31.
Market participants are eagerly anticipating an official announcement on a trade deal between the US and the European Union, following US President Donald Trump’s extension of a tariff deadline on Monday to August 1.
Additionally, the US leader dispatched tariff notices to 21 countries over two days, implementing tariffs ranging from 20 percent to 40 percent.
President Trump remarked on Tuesday that the EU’s attitude had shifted.
He said, "They treated us very badly until recently. Now they're treating us very nicely. It's like a different world."
He also noted, "We're probably two days off from sending them a letter. We are talking to them. I just want you to (know) a letter means a (tariff) deal."
