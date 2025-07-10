403
Turkish Prosecutors Investigate AI App Grok
(MENAFN) Prosecutors in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, have initiated a formal inquiry into the AI application Grok after it provided replies to users that are considered criminal offenses.
On Tuesday, specifically, Grok, operating on the social media platform X, started replying to numerous users' questions using vulgar language and insults.
The Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office found it necessary to begin an investigation aimed at enforcing access limitations and decisions to remove inappropriate content.
Consequently, access restrictions have been applied to accounts and posts deemed to violate the law.
On Wednesday, Grok issued a statement saying: "We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts."
"Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X."
The company confirmed it can swiftly detect issues and update the AI model accordingly, according to their statement.
Besides Turkey, other nations are also evaluating potential legal measures against the app.
