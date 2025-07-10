403
Hamas agrees to release ten Israeli captives
(MENAFN) The Palestinian group Hamas announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of efforts to push forward ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza.
In a statement, the group said it is “continuing its intensive and responsible efforts to ensure the success of the ongoing round of negotiations,” with the goal of reaching a comprehensive agreement that would end hostilities, ensure safe humanitarian access, and ease the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
“As part of its commitment to the success of the current efforts, the movement has shown the necessary flexibility and agreed to release 10 prisoners,” the statement read.
Hamas added that several key points remain unresolved in the negotiations, including the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory, guarantees for a lasting ceasefire, and the uninterrupted delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza.
Israel has not yet issued an official response to Hamas’ announcement.
Earlier in the day, reports from Israeli media cited unnamed sources suggesting that Israel had demonstrated “significant flexibility” in its negotiating position, particularly regarding the potential withdrawal from the Morag axis in southern Gaza.
U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying that a ceasefire agreement is within reach. “We’re getting very close to a deal,” he stated.
Meanwhile, former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot publicly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “abandon his stubbornness” and finalize an agreement that would bring the hostages home and establish a “permanent” ceasefire, according to a report from an Israel’s media organization.
