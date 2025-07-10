403
Türkiye’s Automotive Sector Hits Record High
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s automotive industry reached a new milestone by achieving its highest export figure of USD19.9 billion during the initial six months of the year, according to data released by the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM).
This marks a significant growth in the sector, highlighting its expanding role in the country’s trade.
Auto exports grew by 13 percent compared to the same period last year, representing 15.2 percent of the entire Turkish export volume.
This increase underscores the automotive sector's crucial contribution to the nation’s overall export performance.
In the same timeframe, Türkiye’s total exports increased by 4.1 percent year-over-year, amounting to USD131.4 billion.
Additionally, exports in June alone rose by 8 percent, reaching USD20.5 billion, reflecting steady growth across various industries.
The majority of Turkish auto exports were directed to Germany, totaling USD3.2 billion from January to June.
France followed with USD2.3 billion, then the United Kingdom with USD2.1 billion. Other notable destinations included Spain (USD1.7 billion), Italy (USD1.6 billion), Slovenia (USD1.1 billion), Romania (USD739.1 million), and Belgium (USD838 million).
The rise in auto exports to Germany was $765 million higher compared to the same period last year. Spain’s auto exports grew by $481.4 million, Slovenia’s by $425.8 million, Romania’s by $226.5 million, and Belgium’s by $215.9 million, showing strong demand in these markets.
Regionally, the northwestern province of Kocaeli led the export figures with $6.3 billion worth of automotive goods in the first half of the year. Bursa followed with $4.3 billion, Istanbul with $4.2 billion, the nearby city of Sakarya with $2.2 billion, and Ankara contributed $769.2 million, highlighting key production hubs within the country.
