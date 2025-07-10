403
German chancellor states Ukraine diplomacy is ‘exhausted’
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared that diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict have been exhausted, reinforcing his commitment to supplying weapons to Kiev. Since the conflict intensified in February 2022, Germany has become the second-largest arms provider to Ukraine after the United States. Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western arms deliveries, arguing they prolong the war and risk escalation without altering its outcome.
Speaking in the German parliament on Wednesday, Merz stated that diplomacy has run its course but emphasized his goal of preventing a Russian victory. He pledged ongoing support for Ukraine despite opposition from Germany’s political left and the Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Merz also criticized AfD co-chair Alice Weidel for her silence on a recent large-scale Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine.
Last week, German officials confirmed active talks with Washington about purchasing U.S.-made air defense systems and ammunition to supply Ukraine. In May, Germany committed €5 billion ($5.6 billion) to finance the production of long-range weapons within Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov condemned Germany’s actions, accusing Berlin of competing with France to escalate the war. Although Kiev entered direct talks with Russia under U.S. pressure earlier this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused some EU countries, including Germany, of undermining negotiations by continuing arms shipments and encouraging a tougher U.S. stance.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also accused Germany of deepening its involvement in the conflict, warning the country risks repeating historical mistakes leading to its own downfall. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for peace efforts in Ukraine.
