Human Rights Watch Calls on South Korea
(MENAFN) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on South Korea to eliminate age-related discrimination in the workplace, criticizing the policy that forces employees to retire upon reaching 60 years old.
In a detailed 72-page report released on Tuesday, the organization concluded that both the mandatory retirement age and the peak wage system unfairly discriminate against senior workers.
Under current regulations, employees must retire at 60, after which they may be rehired at only half the salary they received before retirement.
Additionally, employers have the option to reduce the wages of older workers starting from three to five years prior to their compulsory retirement.
HRW recommended that the government abolish the mandatory retirement age and overhaul the wage system. It also urged a reassessment of re-employment policies and social security programs to better protect older employees.
While the policies intend to allow older workers to remain employed until at least age 60 and to support employment opportunities for younger generations, HRW emphasized that the negative impact on older workers significantly outweighs any advantages.
Instead, the rights group proposed less detrimental strategies, such as providing professional development programs for older employees and offering subsidies to employers who hire younger workers.
The report also highlighted that current employment policies disproportionately affect women more than men, calling for greater attention to gender disparities in this area.
