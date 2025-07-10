New Benq PD Series Monitors Empower Designers With Color Precision From Concept To Creation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BenQ, a global leader in visual display technology, has introduced two additions to its PD Designer Monitor Series, purpose-built to meet the exacting demands of 3D artists, VFX animators, concept designers, and game designers. The 27” 5K PD2730S and 32” 4K 144Hz PD3226G deliver industry-leading color accuracy, exceptional dark tone reproduction, and advanced color management solutions to enhance workflow efficiency for intricate scene design and character concept development, empower creators to produce photorealistic scenes and develop character concepts with unmatched detail, clarity, and visual fidelity.

“Our new PD Series models are designed to make visual creations easier for creative professionals with 'Always Accurate and Consistent Colors,'said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East.“By addressing color inconsistencies, shadow precision, and workflow efficiency, our groundbreaking monitors deliver unmatched accuracy and performance for 3D rendering, VFX production, and game design to bring your vision to life.”

Engineered to be the ultimate 5K color accuracy monitor for 3D artists, PD2730S offers 5K resolution, 218 PPI pixel density and 2000:1 high contrast ratio to deliver unmatched clarity and refined shadow details for pixel-perfect workflows. Featuring exclusive dark tone reproduction, PD2730S and PD3226G provide vivid clarity with richly nuanced shadows, offering gaming visuals with unprecedented depth and realism.

While professional monitors often compromise refresh rate for color accuracy, PD3226G features 144Hz high refresh with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology for motion clarity to overcome the limitation without sacrificing color fidelity. As the world's first 4K 144Hz color accuracy monitor, PD3226G is a game-changer for gaming character designers and studios, instantly displaying every stroke on a tablet precisely to enable seamless scrolling, fluid animations, and pristine color fidelity. PD Series also benefits from BenQ AQCOLOR technology, delivering out-of-box color accuracy and comprehensive color management solutions tailored for professional use.

In addition to its exceptional display performance, PD2730S and PD3226G are equipped with advanced Mac-compatible features designed to elevate productivity and streamline creative workflows.Thunderbolt 4 connectivity transfers data, images, and video at ultra-fast 40Gbps speeds, supporting one 8K or dual 5K displays seamlessly.

PD Series users can extend their workspaces with dual 4K or 5K 60Hz monitors via daisy chaining for multitasking, rendering precision, and enhanced productivity. Their integrated KVM switch enables convenient control of dual systems for switching between PC and Mac-specific workflows or managing GPU- and CPU-intensive tasks. As a finishing touch, BenQ Display Pilot 2 software allows interface customization with smart tools like ICCsync and Desktop Partition to streamline tasks and enhance workflow flexibility.

The ultimate solution for 3D artists, BenQ PD Designer Monitor Series offers precise color rendering and tailored color management for long-term accuracy and consistency in creative workflows. From initial collaboration to final delivery, PD Series empowers creators to achieve visual precision by maintaining color fidelity and streamlining processes, setting a new benchmark for design professionals. To learn more about BenQ monitors, please visit BenQ .