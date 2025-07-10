403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Defense minister says Ukraine cannot be left without arms
(MENAFN) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has stated that Europe cannot accept a scenario in which Ukraine is left without a military or excluded from NATO, marking this as a red line in negotiations with Russia.
In an interview published on Wednesday, Lecornu told a French magazine that allowing Ukraine to be demilitarized while also denying it NATO membership would be inconsistent with Europe’s strategic goals. “Our absolute red line is the demilitarization of Ukraine,” he said. “We must be coherent. One cannot refuse Ukraine entry into NATO and at the same time accept that it no longer has an army,” he added.
Moscow has repeatedly outlined its conditions for ending the conflict, demanding that Ukraine adopt a neutral status, recognize changes to its borders, ensure non-discrimination against Russian-speaking citizens, and undergo both demilitarization and what it calls denazification. Kyiv has so far rejected all of these terms.
Ukraine submitted a formal request for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022, several months after the conflict intensified. Although Western allies initially voiced support, the path to accession has remained unclear, and enthusiasm for the move has weakened amid military difficulties and changing U.S. priorities.
France’s position reinforces European opposition to any peace deal that would strip Ukraine of its defense capabilities while failing to offer it security guarantees through NATO.
In an interview published on Wednesday, Lecornu told a French magazine that allowing Ukraine to be demilitarized while also denying it NATO membership would be inconsistent with Europe’s strategic goals. “Our absolute red line is the demilitarization of Ukraine,” he said. “We must be coherent. One cannot refuse Ukraine entry into NATO and at the same time accept that it no longer has an army,” he added.
Moscow has repeatedly outlined its conditions for ending the conflict, demanding that Ukraine adopt a neutral status, recognize changes to its borders, ensure non-discrimination against Russian-speaking citizens, and undergo both demilitarization and what it calls denazification. Kyiv has so far rejected all of these terms.
Ukraine submitted a formal request for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022, several months after the conflict intensified. Although Western allies initially voiced support, the path to accession has remained unclear, and enthusiasm for the move has weakened amid military difficulties and changing U.S. priorities.
France’s position reinforces European opposition to any peace deal that would strip Ukraine of its defense capabilities while failing to offer it security guarantees through NATO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment