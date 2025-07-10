Richard Walker Joins Ownera To Drive U.S. Expansion

Ownera appoints Richard Walker, a leader in the institutional blockchain space, to advance Ownera's mission of interconnecting the tokenized markets

- Richard Walker, Head of U.S. Markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ownera , a leader in tokenization interconnectivity solutions for the financial markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Walker as Head of U.S. Markets. Richard brings extensive expertise in enterprise technology strategy, having co-led the Web3 and Digital Assets practice as a senior partner at Bain and, prior to that, the Blockchain and Digital Assets practice at Deloitte.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time, as increasing regulatory clarity and growing U.S. government support accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets. The financial industry is recognizing the transformational potential of tokenization technology-and Ownera is positioned at the forefront of this evolution.

Ownera delivers router technology that enables the distribution, trading, and settlement of tokenized assets across markets. Its open, peer-to-peer infrastructure is already being deployed by leading global institutions to support a wide range of cross-market tokenization use cases-from intraday repo and tokenized money market funds to private assets and real estate. Ownera's approach allows institutions to integrate existing financial infrastructure with next-generation digital rails, while delivering on the promise of real-time settlement and transfer of ownership.

Richard Walker commented:

“I'm thrilled to join the Ownera team to lead the U.S. market, especially given the recent regulatory clarity that has created new opportunities. Throughout my career, I've been dedicated to driving technological innovation and transformation within the financial services industry. The combination of Ownera's technology and the open FinP2P protocol uniquely enables the orchestration of complex financial transactions on blockchains, providing a platform that can finally unlock the full potential of distributed ledger technology.”

Ami Ben-David, the founder and CEO of Ownera, added:

“Richard is a fantastic addition to our team. His unparalleled expertise in digital assets and deep experience working on C-suite strategy with some of the world's largest financial institutions will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives and accelerating Ownera's continued growth.”



About Ownera:

Ownera is a technology company bringing interconnectivity solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker-dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

