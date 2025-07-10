Sikkim Transformed Into Leading Place For Sustainable Fisheries: Minister Gurung

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, July 10 (IANS) Sikkim Fisheries Minister Puran Kumar Gurung on Thursday asserted that the hill state has transformed into a leading place across the country in sustainable fisheries, truly setting an example for others to follow.

Minister Gurung said, "The declaration of Sikkim as India's First Organic Fish Cluster - initially announced on January 6, 2024, in Guwahati, and then proudly reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Golden Jubilee of Sikkim's Statehood - is a monumental achievement. This is a proud reflection of our collective commitment, progressive policies, and most importantly, your tireless efforts. It signifies not just an honour, but a promise to our environment and consumers for healthy, organic produce."

The minister also said, "The Department has made significant strides, and I am delighted to share some of our key achievements: our fish production has reached an impressive 953 metric tonnes (MT) this year, showcasing the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts and the potential of our natural resources."

"Our farmers are consistently benefiting from robust state and central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Utpadan Yojana (MMMUY), providing crucial financial and technical support," he added.

Minister Gurung mentioned, "We have successfully implemented cutting-edge technologies, including modern trout raceways, efficient live vending centres, and well-organised domestic fish markets, which are enhancing both production and market access for our farmers. To ensure transparency and accessibility, we have fully embraced digital systems for scheme applications, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and licensing."

He argued that this move streamlines processes, reduces bureaucratic hurdles, and makes services readily available to all. The state administration has been actively promoting value-added fish products, which not only enhance profitability for our farmers but also cater to diverse consumer demands.

"Simultaneously, we are strengthening market linkages to ensure our produce reaches wider markets efficiently, fetching better prices for our farmers. Our commitment extends to promoting eco-friendly aquaculture practices that ensure the long-term health of our aquatic ecosystems and preserve Sikkim's rich biodiversity. We believe in growth that harmonises with nature," the minister said.

He further asserted, "We are continuously investing in skill development and training programs to equip our fish farmers with the latest techniques, best practices, and knowledge, ensuring they remain competitive and adaptive to new challenges."

Minister Gurung said, "We are unwavering in our commitment to continue working closely with all stakeholders – our dedicated farmers, scientific community, and local communities to ensure better incomes, sustainable practices, and a thriving fisheries ecosystem that contributes significantly to Sikkim's economic prosperity and the well-being of its people.” Gurung also extended his wishes for farmers of the state on the occasion of National Fish Farmers Day."