Pharmajet® Enters Into MOU Agreement With Egyptian UPA And EVA Pharma To Provide Needle-Free Delivery For Routine Immunization In Egypt

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Advancing Equitable Immunization Through Technology Transfer and Localized Needle-Free Injection Manufacturing

PharmaJet, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its enabling needle-free injection technology, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) and EVA Pharma, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies driving healthcare innovation and access across the Middle East and Africa, to explore the integration of needle-free delivery of inactivated polio vaccine into Egypt's routine immunization program. The signing event took place in Cairo at the African Health ExCon healthcare conference on June 26. The agreement includes provisions for distribution, technology transfer, manufacturing, and new pharmaceutical product development, as well as collaborating to increase needle-free access within Egypt and regionally.

The UPA seeks to incorporate new technologies into its portfolio, aiming to expand the benefits of vaccination against certain infectious agents, improve pandemic preparedness, reduce total immunization costs, and improve foreign exchange rates. TropisNeedle-free adoption offers several strategic advantages for Egypt including substantial immunization cost savings of 38% or more over six years, reduced vaccine hesitancy, increased coverage, and the potential for medical technology localization.

EVA Pharma is a leading pharmaceuticals and medical appliances manufacturing company that has vast experience in manufacturing, registering, marketing, and promoting pharmaceutical products.“This collaboration can transform immunization by making it safer, more accessible, and less painful for children and caregivers,” said Nicolas Boege, Director of Global Commercial & Corporate Development at EVA Pharma.“By introducing this technology, alongside localized technology transfer and manufacturing, EVA Pharma is committed to scaling innovation that strengthens public health systems. We are proud to collaborate with UPA and PharmaJet to localize needle-free delivery and accelerate its integration into Egypt's immunization programs and beyond.”

The adoption and introduction of Tropis with concurrent manufacturing technology transfer has the potential to advance UPA's goal of becoming the leader of immunization excellence and a hub of needle-free product manufacturing for the Middle East and Northern Africa. The current initiative will enhance pandemic preparedness, reduce immunization costs, and support Egypt's Universal Health Insurance project. It also emphasizes the critical importance of the first 1,000 days in a child's life, building on the earlier efforts of the '1000 Golden Days' presidential initiative.

“This collaboration with UPA and EVA Pharma has the potential to enable the children of Egypt to gain from the benefits of intradermal (ID) delivery with reduced pain and administration time. The UPA would benefit through cost savings and novel pharma product development and manufacturing opportunities with needle-free delivery, and we would be thrilled to expand PharmaJet's commercial applications into Egypt and regionally. It's a win-win all around,” said Paul LaBarre, Vice President of Business Development for PharmaJet.“We look forward to contributing to early childhood development in this region by increasing the positive impact of needle-free immunization.”

Tropis ID has been widely used for inactivated polio vaccine delivery in campaigns and supplemental immunization activities. It has been rigorously evaluated in a routine immunization setting in two recently published studies that showed greater than 94% acceptability amongst healthcare workers and caregivers, reduced administration time, and greater than 50% reduction in immunization adverse events compared with intradermal delivery with a needle.