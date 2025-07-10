Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, 27 Other Actors, Youtubers & Influencers Named By ED In Betting App Scam Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against 29 celebrities, YouTubers and social media influencers, including Rana Daggubati , Prakash Raj and Vijay Deverakonda for allegedly endorsing illegal betting platforms, official sources said on Thursday.

The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated action after observing that a diverse group of individuals promoted betting platforms, effectively encouraging users to engage in illegal online gambling.

These outlets are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds worth crores of rupees through illegal betting and gambling, the sources said, as reported by PTI.

| No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Full list here:

1. Rana Daggubati

2. Prakash Raj

3. Vijay Deverakonda

4. Manchu Lakshmi

5. Pranitha Subhash

6. Nidhhi Agerwal

7. Ananya Nagalla

8. Siri Hanumanth

9. Sreemukhi

10. Varshini Sounderajan

11. Vasanthi Krishnan

12. Shobha Shetty

13. Amrutha Chowdhary

14. Nayani Pavani

15. Neha Pathan

16. Pandu

17. Padmavati

18. Imran Khan

19. Vishnu Priya

20. Harsha Sai

21. Bhaiyya Sunny Yadav

22. Shyamala

23. Tasty Teja

24. Reethu Chowdhary

25. Bandaru Seshayani Supreetha

The ED has also named key individuals involved in the operation and management of these betting apps :

26. Operators of the betting platforms

27. Kiran Goud

28. Social media influencers Ajay, Sunny, and Sudheer

29. YouTube channel 'Local Boy Nani'

| Mahadev Betting app scam: ED probes EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti, says report

These celebrities are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365 etc in lieu of getting celebrity or endorsement fee, the sources said.

Sources added that some of these "well-known" persons had earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them, and claimed they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity, like betting.

The ED is expected to record their statements in the coming days, even as it is collecting more FIRs and looking for more complainants who were duped or cheated by these betting platforms.

(With inputs from PTI)