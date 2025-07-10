Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, 27 Other Actors, Youtubers & Influencers Named By ED In Betting App Scam Case
The case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED initiated action after observing that a diverse group of individuals promoted betting platforms, effectively encouraging users to engage in illegal online gambling.
These outlets are alleged to have generated "illicit" funds worth crores of rupees through illegal betting and gambling, the sources said, as reported by PTI.Also Read | No Ties To Betting App: EaseMyTrip Clarifies After ED Searches Full list here:
1. Rana Daggubati
2. Prakash Raj
3. Vijay Deverakonda
4. Manchu Lakshmi
5. Pranitha Subhash
6. Nidhhi Agerwal
7. Ananya Nagalla
8. Siri Hanumanth
9. Sreemukhi
10. Varshini Sounderajan
11. Vasanthi Krishnan
12. Shobha Shetty
13. Amrutha Chowdhary
14. Nayani Pavani
15. Neha Pathan
16. Pandu
17. Padmavati
18. Imran Khan
19. Vishnu Priya
20. Harsha Sai
21. Bhaiyya Sunny Yadav
22. Shyamala
23. Tasty Teja
24. Reethu Chowdhary
25. Bandaru Seshayani Supreetha
The ED has also named key individuals involved in the operation and management of these betting apps :
26. Operators of the betting platforms
27. Kiran Goud
28. Social media influencers Ajay, Sunny, and Sudheer
29. YouTube channel 'Local Boy Nani'Also Read | Mahadev Betting app scam: ED probes EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti, says report
These celebrities are suspected to have "endorsed" online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365 etc in lieu of getting celebrity or endorsement fee, the sources said.
Sources added that some of these "well-known" persons had earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them, and claimed they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity, like betting.
The ED is expected to record their statements in the coming days, even as it is collecting more FIRs and looking for more complainants who were duped or cheated by these betting platforms.
(With inputs from PTI)
