Parents Protest After Thane School Girls Forced To Strip For Menstruation Check Principal Arrested Under POSCO

MENAFN - Live Mint) Police have arrested the principal and a staff member of a private school in Thane, following allegations that female students were forced to strip for a menstruation check, PTI reported, citing officials, on Thursday.

“The incident occurred at the school in Shahapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in its toilet,” PTI reported, citing an official.

It sparked outrage among the girls' parents, who protested on the school premises on Wednesday and sought action against its management and the teachers involved in the episode.

The police on Wednesday night arrested the school's principal and a woman attendant who allegedly stripped the students and checked their private parts for menstruation, an official from Shahapur police station said.

Here's what the complaint said

As per the complaint lodged by a parent of one of the students, the girls, studying in classes 5 to 10, were called to the school's convention hall and shown photos of blood stains in the toilet and floor by screening them through a projector. The students were asked if any of them were going through the menstrual cycle.

The girls were then divided into two groups. All those who said they were menstruating were asked to give their thumb impression to the teachers. But those girls who said they were not experiencing it were taken to the toilet one by one with a woman attendant checking their private parts, the complaint said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Wednesday against the school's principal, four teachers, the attendant and two trustees, the police said. When parents learnt about the girls being subjected to this kind of a check, they gathered at the school and demanded action against the teachers involved, Additional Superintendent of Police (Thane rural) Rahul Zalte said on Wednesday.

"The situation turned tense for a while with the irate parents demanding action," he said.

The police were probing the entire incident, the official said.

“The case was registered against the eight persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)