Indian Team To Visit Washington Soon For Another Round Of Tariff Talks With US

2025-07-10 03:11:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A team of Indian negotiators are set to visit Washington for another round of talks with US officials over a proposed India-US trade deal, a report said on Thursday.

According to a report by PTI, a commerce ministry team will visit the US capital to continue trade talks and ink a deal as soon as possible, as the July 9 deadline on Donald Trump's tariff pause has already come to an end.

As per the official quoted by PTI, the negotiations will happen on both interim and the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) during this visit.

The date for the next India-US trade talks has not been fixed yet. However, official sources cited by PTI said that the officials will fly to the country sometime next week.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

