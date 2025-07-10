For China, Dalai Lama Succession Also About Water Supply Control
Traditionally, Tibetan leaders and aides seek a young boy who is seen as the chosen reincarnation of the Dalai Lama . It is possible that after they do this, this time Beijing will try to appoint a rival figure.
However, the current Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India, insists that the process of succession will be led by the Swiss-based Gaden Phodrang Trust , which manages his affairs. He said no one else had authority“to interfere in this matter” and that statement is being seen as a strong signal to China.
In the 20th century, Tibetans struggled to create an independent state, as their homeland was fought over by Russia, the UK and China. In 1951, Tibetan leaders signed a treaty with China allowing a Chinese military presence on their land.
China established the Tibetan Autonomous Region in 1965. In name this means that Tibet is an autonomous region within China, but in effect it is tightly controlled. Tibet has a government in exile, based in India, that still wants Tibet to become an independent state.
This is a continuing source of tension between the two countries. India also claims part of Tibet as its own territory.
