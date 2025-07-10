J & K's Shaista & Farhana Selected For India Softball Team

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two promising women athletes from Jammu and Kashmir, Shaista Wani (Srinagar) and Farhana Rehman (Pulwama), have earned selection to represent India at the upcoming Asia Cup (Women) Softball Championship, scheduled to be held Xi'an, China, from July 14 to 20.

Their inclusion in the Indian National Women's Softball Team underscores the steady progress of women's sports in J&K, reflecting the commitment to developing disciplined, competitive athletes capable of performing at international standards. Both players progressed through rigorous national selection trials and attended dedicated training camps in Indore and New Delhi to secure their places on

the squad.

The Asia Cup serves as a qualifying event for the Women's Softball World Cup 2026, with the top two teams from Asia advancing to the prestigious global competition. This championship represents a crucial opportunity for India's women's softball team to test its skills against the region's strongest sides.

Shaista and Farhana both began their sporting journeys at an early age, demonstrating consistent performance at national events for J&K over the years. Their selection to the national team is not only a personal achievement but also an encouraging sign of the growing strength and depth of women athletes emerging from J&K.

Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports, J&K, congratulated the athletes, stating that the selection of Shaista Wani and Farhana Rehman to the Indian team is a proud moment for J&K and a strong testament to the rising stature of women in sports here.

Sarmad Hafeez, IAS Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, and Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, also lauded the two athletes.