Goods Train Derails Amid Heavy Rains In J & K's Kathua

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two bogies of a goods train derailed on Thursday due to flooding on the railway track in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, disrupting train traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot route, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The incident took place in Lakhanpur area of the district, when the train was on its way to Punjab from Jammu.

The incident disrupted train traffic and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains, officials said.

