Goods Train Derails Amid Heavy Rains In J & K's Kathua
No loss of life was reported in the incident.
The incident took place in Lakhanpur area of the district, when the train was on its way to Punjab from Jammu.
The incident disrupted train traffic and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains, officials said.
