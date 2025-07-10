Amarnath Yatra: 7,307 Pilgrims Leave Jammu Base Camp
About 1.28 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine, located at a height of 3,880 metres, since the commencement of the 38-day annual yatra from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3, the officials said.
According to the officials, the ninth batch of 7,307 pilgrims - 5,534 men, 1,586 women, 25 children and 162 sadhus and sadhvis - left in 284 vehicles between 3:15 am and 3:58 am amid tight security.
While 3,081 pilgrims left in 137 vehicles for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, 4,226 pilgrims left in 147 vehicles via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district.
With this, a total of 62,788 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.
The Bhagwati Nagar base camp has been placed under a multi-tier security cover in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.
More than 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. The yatra will conclude on August 9.
Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.
