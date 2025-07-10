403
Türkiye’s Auto Sector Sets Historic Export Milestone
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s automotive industry recorded a historic export milestone, reaching $19.9 billion during the first half of the year, according to figures released by the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM).
This represents a 13% increase in automotive exports compared to the same period last year, with these sales accounting for 15.2% of the nation’s overall exports.
In the broader trade picture, Türkiye’s total exports climbed 4.1% year-over-year in the first six months, hitting $131.4 billion, while June alone saw an 8% rise, amounting to $20.5 billion.
Germany remained the leading destination for Turkish vehicles, importing $3.2 billion worth of cars in the January-June timeframe. France followed with $2.3 billion, the UK with $2.1 billion, Spain at $1.7 billion, Italy at $1.6 billion, Slovenia $1.1 billion, Romania $739.1 million, and Belgium $838 million.
Growth in auto exports was especially strong to Germany, which increased by $765 million compared to last year, with notable gains also seen in Spain ($481.4 million), Slovenia ($425.8 million), Romania ($226.5 million), and Belgium ($215.9 million).
Regionally, the northwestern province of Kocaeli led automotive shipments with $6.3 billion, followed by Bursa ($4.3 billion), Istanbul ($4.2 billion), Sakarya ($2.2 billion), and Ankara ($769.2 million).
Despite global trade tensions and rising protectionism, including ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath, Türkiye’s auto sector has sustained steady growth. This resilience comes as the U.S. maintains a 25% tariff on all vehicle imports, with potential new tariffs looming after the Trump administration announced plans to send letters to Japan and South Korea proposing 25% tariffs on all their exports starting August 1.
The Turkish automotive industry is navigating these pressures while continuing to expand its footprint in key global markets.
