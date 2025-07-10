Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Can Sabja Seeds Soothe Acidity? A Natural Remedy Worth Trying

2025-07-10 03:08:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sabja seeds offer various health benefits. Soaking them in water and consuming them on an empty stomach is beneficial. But can people with acidity issues eat sabja seeds? What happens if they do?Sabja or basil seeds are tiny black seeds resembling sesame or chia, but different. They come from sweet basil, not the holy basil. Soaking in water creates a gel-like coating, expanding them significantly.Sabja seeds absorb water, expanding 30 times their size, forming a gel. Rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, they have a neutral taste, blending easily with food and drinks. Packed with iron, magnesium, manganese, copper, potassium, vitamin K, omega-3s, and antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, protecting against free radicals.Sabja seeds can soothe acidity due to their cooling properties. Heat contributes to heartburn and irritation. The gel coats the stomach, reducing acid impact. Fiber improves digestion and relieves constipation, further reducing acidity.During hot weather, sabja seeds in water cool you down. The fiber keeps you full, aiding weight loss. They relieve constipation, ulcers, and indigestion. Studies suggest they control blood sugar, benefiting diabetics. Antioxidants promote healthy skin. Traditionally used for coughs, colds, and respiratory issues.While generally safe, avoid giving sabja seeds directly to children; they can be a choking hazard. Soak well and offer in a gel form. Excess intake may cause bloating, gas, or cramps. Moderate consumption is key. Drink plenty of water with sabja seeds to prevent intestinal blockage.For immediate relief from heartburn or irritation, mix 1-2 teaspoons of soaked sabja seeds in water. To prevent post-meal acidity, consume 1 teaspoon 15-20 minutes before eating. Daily morning consumption on an empty stomach improves digestion and reduces acidity throughout the day.

