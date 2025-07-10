Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 And Flip 7 FE India Prices OUT!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE globally. The Z Fold 7 boasts a slim design, 200MP camera, and Snapdragon CPU, while the Flip series prioritizes portability and affordability with Exynos chipsets.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the more reasonably priced Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have all been formally released into foreign countries by Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, the thinnest of the three, is Samsung's slimmest folding gadget to yet. This flagship is exceptional since it has a large 200MP primary camera and a Snapdragon CPU.

The Flip 7 series, on the other hand, uses Exynos chipsets and features a thin, portable design that prioritises mobility and elegance. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE stands out as the most affordable of the three models, providing a well-rounded feature set at a more reasonable cost.

Pre-orders for Samsung's newest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, have begun. Officially, these gadgets will be available for purchase on July 25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Prices and colours

Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and a unique Mint option that is exclusively available online are among the colours available for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The entry-level model costs Rs 1,74,999 and comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The top-tier model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costs Rs 2,10,999, while the 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs 1,86,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Key features

Compared to the Z Fold 6, the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a lighter and smaller frame. With a 6.5-inch external panel for easy access and alerts, it has a roomy 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable display on the interior.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm powers the device's core, which is complemented by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Samsung promises seven years of operating system and security patch updates, and it comes with Samsung's One UI 8, which is based on Android 16.

In terms of battery life, the Z Fold 7 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Prices and colours

There are two different models of the Galaxy Z Flip 7: the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 1,09,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 1,21,999.

The more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models and costs Rs 89,999 and Rs 95,999, respectively, completes the roster.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Key features

While the Flip 7 FE has a somewhat smaller 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED outer screen. The Flip 7 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400, while the Flip 7 is powered by the Exynos 2500. Both devices include 256GB of inbuilt storage and 8GB of RAM. The Flip 7 FE is powered by a 4,000mAh cell, while the Flip 7 has a 4,300mAh battery.