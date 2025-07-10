Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Returns To Delhi Wraps Up 5-Nation Tour With BRICS Summit In Brazil


2025-07-10 03:08:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi after concluding a successful five-nation tour-Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties and culminated with Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

