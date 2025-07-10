PM Modi Returns To Delhi Wraps Up 5-Nation Tour With BRICS Summit In Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi after concluding a successful five-nation tour-Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties and culminated with Modi's participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.