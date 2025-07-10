Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4.4 Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR Epicenter: Jhajjar, Haryana


2025-07-10 03:08:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR at 9:04 AM, with the epicenter in Jhajjar, Haryana. Tremors rattled homes and offices, sparking panic. Locals shared chilling accounts, recalling swaying fans, shaking windows, and sudden fear.

